Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Oct 11, 2016 Sports 0

-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition  

2

Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on Sunday, while Mackenzie High School joined the now historic institution to evenly split the four titles up for grabs.
Kwakwani is the most successful in the history of the NSBF under the leadership of Coach, Ann Gordon. Kwakwani started their day in disappointment after losing 37-35 in the U-14 showdown to Region 10 counterparts, Mackenzie High at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Stephon Duncan had 14 points with national U-15 player guard, Kobe Tappin scoring nine points with four rebounds and seven steals and Shamar Savory nine points. Kwakwani’s, Kadeem Dover had nine points and Conway David eight points. Dover was named overall Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the U-14 category of the tournament.
Mackenzie High quickly recovered in the following age group, Under-16, to blow away Marian Academy 36-17 with Shamar Anderson scoring 10 points with five steals and Yannick Tappin eight points and five rebounds.
Forward, Jahleel Young scored nine points with 10 rebounds.
Tappin was named overall MVP in the U-16 competition. The Linden-based High School laid the foundation for Kwakwani to place the icing on the cake for the Region 10 clean sweep.
Kwakwani’s female team defeated Marian Academy 14-11 in a hard fought game among the two top female teams in Guyana. Kennesha Leacock had six points and three rebounds, while Anesha Gladstone ended with four points.
Jada Mohan scored nine points with six rebounds. Kennesha Leacock was named overall female MVP. Kwakwani then returned to the court to edge Government Technical Institute (GTI) 52-50 in the featured U-19 showdown.
Damair Gladstone scored 16 point and grabbed six rebounds, while Stanton Rose finished with 11 points, four assists and 13 rebounds and Troy David 10 points to win its third consecutive title at this level.
Nathan Saul scored 13 points and five rebounds and Sebastian Luke 15 points for GTI. Digicel
Guyana Inc., Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd., Banks DIH LTD., and the National Sports Commission were the sponsors of the event.

(Edison Jefford)

More in this category

Sports

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Oct 11, 2016

-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition   Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on...
Read More
Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13 CMRC

Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13...

Oct 11, 2016

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes crown

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes...

Oct 11, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 11, 2016

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Incorporated Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand...

Oct 11, 2016

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20 fixture

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20...

Oct 11, 2016

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice...

Oct 11, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch