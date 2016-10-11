Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition

Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on Sunday, while Mackenzie High School joined the now historic institution to evenly split the four titles up for grabs.

Kwakwani is the most successful in the history of the NSBF under the leadership of Coach, Ann Gordon. Kwakwani started their day in disappointment after losing 37-35 in the U-14 showdown to Region 10 counterparts, Mackenzie High at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Stephon Duncan had 14 points with national U-15 player guard, Kobe Tappin scoring nine points with four rebounds and seven steals and Shamar Savory nine points. Kwakwani’s, Kadeem Dover had nine points and Conway David eight points. Dover was named overall Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the U-14 category of the tournament.

Mackenzie High quickly recovered in the following age group, Under-16, to blow away Marian Academy 36-17 with Shamar Anderson scoring 10 points with five steals and Yannick Tappin eight points and five rebounds.

Forward, Jahleel Young scored nine points with 10 rebounds.

Tappin was named overall MVP in the U-16 competition. The Linden-based High School laid the foundation for Kwakwani to place the icing on the cake for the Region 10 clean sweep.

Kwakwani’s female team defeated Marian Academy 14-11 in a hard fought game among the two top female teams in Guyana. Kennesha Leacock had six points and three rebounds, while Anesha Gladstone ended with four points.

Jada Mohan scored nine points with six rebounds. Kennesha Leacock was named overall female MVP. Kwakwani then returned to the court to edge Government Technical Institute (GTI) 52-50 in the featured U-19 showdown.

Damair Gladstone scored 16 point and grabbed six rebounds, while Stanton Rose finished with 11 points, four assists and 13 rebounds and Troy David 10 points to win its third consecutive title at this level.

Nathan Saul scored 13 points and five rebounds and Sebastian Luke 15 points for GTI. Digicel

Guyana Inc., Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd., Banks DIH LTD., and the National Sports Commission were the sponsors of the event.

(Edison Jefford)