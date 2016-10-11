Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Incorporated Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet

By Samuel Whyte

It was a good day for any outdoor sport and the inaugural Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet came off with a bang on Sunday at the Company’s newly constructed track at No.36 Village, Macedonia, Corentyne, Berbice.

With brilliant sunshine and a cooling breeze in support on the open sward, it was a picnic atmosphere as thousands flocked to the venue to be a part of an event of such nature for the first time.

With all the races being run in a straight line it was a new initiative that had persons flocking to the venue to see.

There were the die heart horseracing fans, some curious to see what the event would be like and others were all there.

In the end it was Golden Blue Echo of the Nand Persaud Karibe Rice stable with Randolph Richmond in the stirrups that shone brightly in the twilight to take the feature open event in a tight finish from Plum Plum of the Shariff racing stable.

The finish line was packed to capacity as those in attendance wanted to catch a glimpse of the winners. With the event being just 4 furlongs long and more suited for the sprinters, all the animals entered were known to possess great sped.

As the horses were sent on their way by experience starter Bagot, it was difficult to judge which one was in front.

However, it was the speedy Plum Plum that was pointing then with Trinidadian Nicholas Patrick urging it on.

The others were in close order and with a few meters to go Golden Blue Echo with a final surge and Richmond giving it his all nosed past for the win, first prize and the Republic Bank Trophy ahead of Plum Plum with Release the Beast third and Red Rocket fourth.

Fire in Line of the Shariff Racing Stable with Patrick was too hot to handle as it blazed away to victory in the 3 furlongs event for H2 and lower horses as it won from Appealing Harvest, Sweet Return and Midnight Blues.

Awesome Cash of the Mohabir stable and ridden by Ramnauth won the Two years old event ahead of Truly Honest.

Golden Kiss of the L. Singh stable with the Jamaican Brian Blake was in no mood to play around as it ran away with the J and lower event from Party Time and Daddy Dollar.

She is In Control of the Walton stable with Colin Ross took control early as it ran away with the event for L class winners ahead of Mystery man and Blondie.

Flow Joe of the Colin Elcock Stable with Kevin Paul rode sweetly as it took the lead with a nice rhythmic gallop to win the L Class non-winners event from Shining Copper and Something Special.

Dirt Man ridden by Colin Ross won the other L Class non-winners event from Ebola and Unruly.

The event which was coordinated by the Sky Plus Incorporated group saw a whopping 80 horses participating.

The races were four, three or two furlongs events.

The top jockey on show was Colin Ross and he received the Ramesh Sunich Trophy Stall trophy from organiser Mohin Persaud. The event was incident free and was held under the rules of the Sky Plus Incorporated.