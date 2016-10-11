GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA…

Grove Hi Tech, Circuit Ville Jaguars, Herstelling Raiders & KK Warriors flawless



Grove cantered to their third win in as many matches while there were also wins for Circuit Ville Jaguars (Yarrowkabra), Kuru Kururu Warriors and Herstelling Raiders when rivalry in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued last weekend at the Grove Playfield.

Grove needled Soesdyke Falcons on account of a well placed header from Jamassi Benjamin off a well directed corner kick taken by National Under-17 player, Kevin Padmore. The match was a close encounter and Soesdyke have only themselves to blame after Tyrone Khan missed a sitter minutes before Grove netted the winner.

The other match that should have been played on Sunday did not come off as Mocha Champs failed to show up. It meant that Circuit Ville Jaguars, the Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke highway based side, recorded their first win of the league.

On Saturday, two more matches were contested, Kuru Kururu Warriors, another Linden Soesdyke Highway based team, romped to an impressive 5-0 win over Diamond United with Herstelling Raiders recording their first win, a close 3-2 result against Agricola Red Triangle.

The Warriors were led to victory by Junior Persaud who hammered a first half double as the winners made known their intentions clear very early when Shemar Gillis scored in the first minute.

Jonathan Bailey doubled the advantage in the 8th minute as the Warriors continued to dominate the lads from Diamond. It was then over to Persaud who hammered home back to back goals in the 32nd and 35th minute.

The final goal came off the boot of Carl Dundas three minutes into the second half to complete a big win for the Warriors.

Herstelling Raiders, which suffered a heavy loss to Soesdyke Falcons in their opening game by an 11-0 margin and then gave up a walk over to Grove Hi Tech last week, made sure they were present on Saturday to take full points from Agricola.

The Raiders opened the scoring in the 17th minute through a Devon Winter Jr. goal but three minutes later it was an even game again when Leon Hope converted for Agricola to keep their hopes alive.

It was Agricola that would have taken the lead in the second half when Lloyd Boyce rocked the nets to beat goalie Jaleel Thomas in the 54th minute. But as Agricola eying another win having defeated the Warriors the week before 3-2, the Raiders had other ideas and were not in a mood to walk away without full points from the match.

They backed up that thinking with unanswered goals in the 65th and 69th minute. Donnel Mc Lennon touched in the equalizing goal which was followed by the winner from Joshua George to stun Agricola.