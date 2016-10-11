Getaway driver in Land Court Judge robbery stabbed to death in the US

In a surprising turn of events, Collis Edwards, who was stabbed to death by his wife at his Boston, United States of America (USA) home on Friday, has been identified as one of the drivers of the getaway cars that carried out a

vicious robbery at the home of Land Court judge, Nicola Pierre on July 9, 2015.

The robbery occurred when four men gained entry into Pierre’s Felicity, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home via a window.

She and her husband, Mohamed Chand, were brutally beaten and gun-butted into unconsciousness by the robbers, who carted off US$7,000, gold and diamond jewellery, high end cell phones among other valuables. Pierre sustained a broken jaw while Chand lost one of his eyes.

Kaieteur News was informed that while four of the bandits terrorized the victims, two of their accomplices were waiting outside in different cars. Thirty seven-year-old Edwards was identified as one of the drivers of the getaway cars.

While the cops managed to arrest and charge Edwards’s accomplices, Premnauth Samaroo, Damien Millington, Nicholas Narine, Anthony David and Warren McKenzie, with the home invasion and robbery committed on the Land Court judge, he was the only one who had managed to dodge the lawmen.

Last June, Nicholas Narine; Damien Millington and Warren McKenzie were each sentenced to 16 years in prison while Samaroo and David were freed as a result of lack of evidence.

Edwards, whose last known address was listed as Lot 21 YY North East La Penitence, disappeared after news broke that the police wanted him. One of his accomplices spilled the beans on him.

The 37-year-old man’s whereabouts only surfaced when news about his death broke in the US media.

Reports are that the murdered man and his wife of one year, Karen Edwards, of Brooklyn were involved in an argument during which he was stabbed to death.

According to US news report, Karen Edwards usually visited her husband at his Wensley Street home every Friday and stayed the weekend, but on Friday when she visited him, she stabbed him to death—this was after she had been informed that he had been cheating on her.

The 36-year-old woman was charged late Friday with the murder of her husband. She was sent for a competency evaluation.

Her next court appearance is on October 27.