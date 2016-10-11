File on senior cop in elderly woman’s death with Crime Chief

Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM
Police have completed investigations into the accident that saw a senior policeman strike down and kill a 65-year-old Vreed-en Hoop, West Coast Demerara resident. A file has been sent to the Acting Crime Chief for revision.
Anmanie Deonarine was struck down and killed by motorcar PRR 4446, driven by a police officer, who has since been identified as Assistant Superintendent Jermaine Grant.
The accident occurred at around 11:30hrs, last Tuesday.
The car was proceeding west on the southern cariageway and the pedestrian was pushing a cycle, east along the same road, when the car allegedly veered further south and struck the pedestrian.
Deonarine was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she succumbed. A breathalyzer test on the rank reportedly revealed no trace of blood alcohol.
