Dem boys seh…Moses go to India wid steel drops

Oct 11, 2016

demboyssehAll over Guyana you can hear people cussing. Some fighting because of de economy. Dem seh de economy stagnant and that mek people can’t prosper.
Some of dem seh de whole country suffering but de truth is dem boys put a lid pun de wholesale thiefing. Now dem watching all round to see if dem boys peeping dem. Every deal dem cut and every country dem give out got dem boys scrutinizing dem
Down to de secret court settlements dem boys watching and dem continue to keep dem eye open until somebody jook it.
Dem boys ain’t forget de US$4.5 million steel deal. Dem use to hear that de HAP New was soft like paper. That is why de Surendra steel disappear. Dem boys don’t know wheh de steel deh. It can’t be found.
At least Dr Nutten seh he don’t know wheh de steel gone or who tek it. Like ee name, he don’t know nutten.
Basil de soft Willie set up de steel deal and JoeShan seh he gun investigate. Is almost a year and people can’t find de steel. Dem boys want fuh know if de Hay Heff Steel join wid dem fuh use up de steel.
No wonder Moses went to India wid steel drops in ee pocket. This is de man who join wid JoeShan and Trotty and tell de nation, in defence of de Nutten bond scam, that traffic and fire mek de Albouystown bottom house de safest and best place for a drugs bond, and dem boys ain’t talking cocaine or ganja.
Dem got an old saying that you does run from de jumbie and butt up wid de dead. That saying come to dem boys yesterday when dem see a man name Rappa get kill in Uncle Sam.
He was one who carry gunmen to de land court judge home. Dem rob de woman, and she husband. De police look fuh Rappa but he sneak out and land in Uncle Sam wheh he own wife kill him fuh wha he do to de Land Court judge and she husband and child.
Dem boys love that woman. De world need plenty more like she fuh deal wid some of we politicians in Guyana. And dem boys ain’t talking bout de serving politicians alone.
Talk half and keep you eyes open.

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

