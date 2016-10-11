Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:55 AM

Burnt car driver dodged bullets

Oct 11, 2016

A 34-year-old taxi driver is counting his lucky star that he is still alive after he was brutally beaten, shot at and had his car burnt by three suspected bandits at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke- Linden Highway last Thursday night.

Jackson’s burnt car that was found at Yarrowkabra.

Burton Jackson, a father of two, of Kuru Kururu, was hired on Thursday night by the three men, one of whom was walking with crutches. The men hired him from the junction at Kuru Kururu and said they were going up the highway.
Once they reached an isolated area, the men stopped the car and started beating the taxi driver while demanding money. “They only beating my son with the gun around his eye and asking for money so my son had $3000 and he give them but they ain’t take it,” Jacklyn Adams , the man’s mother said.
She explained that after they men beat her son, they put him in the trunk and drove to Emerald Towers Road.
“When they reached there, they took him out of the trunk and beat him again. When he was lying on the ground, he looked at them but they were not looking at him, they were getting the gun. So my son run and jumped in the bushes and they fired two shots at him,” the woman said.
“When my son run in the bush, he fall in a hole and he stayed there while they shooting up. He came out till the next morning,” Adams recalled.
She said that the men after shooting towards the bushes, left in her son’s car. They stopped in close proximity of the road and stripped the car then they burnt it.
The woman believes that what happened to her son was not a robbery but in fact, it was a set up. She suspected that the persons were more interested in spare parts.
“They were going to kill my son and I want the police to look into all car dealers because it looks like they sell the cars and then pay people to beat or even kill the owners and strip the cars,” the woman opined.
A report was made to the police station and an investigation has been launched. Up to press time no one had been arrested.

