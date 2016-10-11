Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20 fixture

Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Berbice Masters defeated host Floodlights by 31 runs in a T20 fixture played on Saturday night at the Demerara Cricket Club.
Led by a fine half century by Randolph Latcha Berbice Masters posted 171-6, batting first. Latcha added 75 for the second-wicket with Eon Abel after medium-pacer Toolsie Sahadeo removed John Sumair with the first ball of the innings.
Latch clobbered five fours and two sixes in an even half century before he was bowled by Romeo Deonaraine, while Abel was bowled by Reyaz Hussein for 25 with three fours and one six.
Imran Hassan struck an unbeaten 33, while Huburn Evans made 30; Anil Beharry had 1-9 (02), Patrick Khan claimed 1-16 (02), Deonaraine 1-18 (04), Sahadeo 1-33 (04) and Hussein 1-41 (03).
Floodlights lost opener Yunnis Yusuf (03) with the score on 11, but former West Indies batsman Travis Dowlin and Khan steadied the chase somewhat with a second-wicket stand of 67 before Khan was bowled by Hazrat Hussain for 20 (4×4). Dowlin pulled Nigel Wilson for sixes over mid-wicket and took boundaries off Evans and Hussain.
The right-handed Dowlin hardly put a foot wrong as he continued to gather runs on both sides of the pitch.
But when he was caught of Zaheer Moakan for 66, the rest of the batting failed to show fight as Floodlights were restricted for 140-8. Dowlin slammed six fours and four maximums as Ramlingum Mangali snared 3-16 off four overs, while Hussain had 2-19 (04) and Moakan 2-27 (04).
(Zaheer Mohamed)

