Bee invasion triggers evacuation at Bath Primary

Oct 11, 2016 News 0

Things were back to normal on Monday at the Bath Primary School, West Coast Berbice, after an invasion by Africanized bees forced students and staff to evacuate the facility last Friday.

School returned to normalcy after bees invaded Bath Primary last Friday.

According to authorities, the day began as usual. Everyone had settled into their routine when around 9:30 hours, some students reported spotting a small number of bees in the area of the school campus. Not leaving things to chances the authorities took immediate action, verifying that there were indeed bees on the premises, and informed the Education Department, as well as the Regional Administration.
Parents were contacted, and an orderly evacuation executed.
Meanwhile experts from Cotton Tree Village were quickly on the scene and confirmed that the swarm which kept growing was indeed Africanized bees, and they advised that students be removed from the premises as they deal with the situation.
According to reports the students would have spotted the forerunners of the migrating swarm of bees at the time that they raised an alarm, even as the swarm just kept growing. There was a thorough examination of the facility, and there was no evidence to suggest that the bees had been hiving on the premises.
It was reported that one teacher was attacked as the school was evacuated. Students were sent home, and by the end of the day the premises was declared safe for all to return for school.

