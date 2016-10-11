Barbadian had cocaine wrapped in undergarment

Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM
A Barbadian national was arrested yesterday after 914 grams of cocaine were found
wrapped in an undergarment strapped to his leg.
This was around 13:15 hrs on Sunday at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport. The matter is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.
