Barbadian had cocaine wrapped in undergarment

A Barbadian national was arrested yesterday after 914 grams of cocaine were found

wrapped in an undergarment strapped to his leg.
This was around 13:15 hrs on Sunday at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport. The matter is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.

