Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce

Guyanese world rated Boxer Clive Atwell, who is recovering from a Brain Surgery and has unofficially retired from the Ring yesterday paid tribute to the late Guyanese Boxing Coach Maurice ‘Bizzy’ Boyce.

The local boxing fraternity was shocked at the passing of top local boxing tactician Boyce, who passed away on Saturday, just four days after celebrating his 73rd birth anniversary.

Boyce was ill for a while and on Monday last, family members took him to the hospital for treatment but he was not admitted. However, on Friday his condition worsened and he was taken back to the hospital and this time was admitted, but died the following morning.

Following is Atwell’s Tribute:

“It is with Great sadness that I Clive Atwell, Guyanese Boxing champion and member of the Methodist Lay Clergy, say on behalf of my family and those in the boxing fraternity who graced me the permission to extend our deepest condolences to the friends, associates and more importantly the family of the fallen legend Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce.

He is someone who has worked with some of our own legends such as Wayne ‘Big truck’ Braithwaite, Hugo Lewis and at one point offered advice as to the art of the ‘square jungle’.

His wisdom and experience working with some of the top trainers and fighters in the World such as Freddy Roach among others cannot be replaced.

We pray that God will strengthen you and your loved ones.

Together we join in appreciation and thanks to his love ones and God for affording us his time, experience and energy. May his work live on and his soul rest eternally in the arms of the Almighty God”.