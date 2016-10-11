Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce

Oct 11, 2016 Sports 0

Guyanese world rated Boxer Clive Atwell, who is recovering from a Brain Surgery and has unofficially retired from the Ring yesterday paid tribute to the late Guyanese Boxing Coach Maurice ‘Bizzy’ Boyce.
The local boxing fraternity was shocked at the passing of top local boxing tactician Boyce, who passed away on Saturday, just four days after celebrating his 73rd birth anniversary.
Boyce was ill for a while and on Monday last, family members took him to the hospital for treatment but he was not admitted. However, on Friday his condition worsened and he was taken back to the hospital and this time was admitted, but died the following morning.
Following is Atwell’s Tribute:
“It is with Great sadness that I Clive Atwell, Guyanese Boxing champion and member of the Methodist Lay Clergy, say on behalf of my family and those in the boxing fraternity who graced me the permission to extend our deepest condolences to the friends, associates and more importantly the family of the fallen legend Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce.
He is someone who has worked with some of our own legends such as Wayne ‘Big truck’ Braithwaite, Hugo Lewis and at one point offered advice as to the art of the ‘square jungle’.
His wisdom and experience working with some of the top trainers and fighters in the World such as Freddy Roach among others cannot be replaced.
We pray that God will strengthen you and your loved ones.
Together we join in appreciation and thanks to his love ones and God for affording us his time, experience and energy. May his work live on and his soul rest eternally in the arms of the Almighty God”.

More in this category

Sports

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Oct 11, 2016

-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition   Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on...
Read More
Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13 CMRC

Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13...

Oct 11, 2016

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes crown

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes...

Oct 11, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 11, 2016

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Incorporated Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand...

Oct 11, 2016

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20 fixture

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20...

Oct 11, 2016

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice...

Oct 11, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch