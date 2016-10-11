Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13 CMRC

Now that three legs of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship have been completed, the focus now shifts to the final stanza of the annual event to be held on Sunday, November 13, at the South Dakota Circuit.

The South Dakota Circuit in Guyana has long been the one venue that attracts the largest turnout of fans and next month’s season ending showdown that is expected to feature competitors from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica, Suriname, USA and Canada should once again witness a huge attendance with support anticipated to come from the Diaspora and beyond.

The sport of motor racing has become extremely popular over the years and has been responsible for a sizeable chunk of the sports tourism pie in Guyana, while the other host nations Barbados, T&T and Jamaica, also enjoy similar success.

Guyana holds the Team and Champion Driver accolades, but has not performed to its usually high standards and will be hardpressed to retain both titles.

However, despite suffering several setbacks including the unavailability of quite a number of its top competitors due to mechanical problems, the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) usually picks a very strong team to defend hometurf and word is that the foreign invasion should not expect anything different this time.

With home support anticipated to be enthusiastic and noisy these two elements could prove essential for excellent performances from the locals to engineer a come from behind win.

There is no doubt it will be a tough task for the Guyanese competitors, especially with T&T drivers clearly the most dominant this season, while Barbados and Jamaica have also exceeded Guyana’s performance to date.

We are just over one month away from the looming face-off and already the air is filled with excitement as competitors ready their machines to excel in front of excited fans.

T&T leads the points standing with 1151 followed by Barbados on 504, Jamaica 465, Guyana lies in fourth on 358, while Cayman Islands and CAMS / USA have 60 and 4 points respectively.

In the Superbike category, Guyana sits atop on 437, T&T 161 followed closely by Jamaica on 156 and Barbados in the cellar on 133.

With the GMR&SC in full restructuring mode to make spectators comfortable, an eciting day of racing is in the making.