Almost six years after being “wrongfully” detained…

Farrakhan’s top aide demands apology, compensation from Guyana

It has been almost six years since International Representative of Minister Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam, Akbar Muhammad; Guyana-born Canadian Citizen, Philip Simon Muhammad; and East Coast Demerara

resident Tyrone Seymour, were arrested by Guyana police who claimed that the three men were wanted in connection with terrorist acts and drug trafficking.

This information, the police alleged, came from the United States of America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The trio was arrested and taken into custody and made to spend one night in the lockups.

Akbar Muhammad was arrested at his hotel while Tyrone Seymour was arrested and detained because he took bottled water to Muhammad and Philip Simon Muhammad.

The United States would subsequently deny providing any information to the local police. In fact, the US said that Muhammad was never on their radar for drug trafficking or terrorism.

Since 2011, the trio has been seeking an apology and a “just “compensation from the then Administration – the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The former President, Bharrat Jagdeo however refused to offer an apology. He instead, contended that security forces have their work to investigate everything and anything that deals with national security.

Yesterday at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, the trio reiterated the call for an apology from Guyana saying that justice should, and must be carried out.

The first step is to apologise and to disregard the statement from Jagdeo – which they have dubbed as “reckless”.

Secondly, the trio is demanding that the apology be written and sent to CNN whom they claim, had received a message some 15 minutes after Muhammad was detained.

The message according to Muhammad stated: ‘Minister Farrakhan’s International Representative was detained in Guyana for drug trafficking and terrorism.’ This ‘message’ was disseminated throughout the world, Akbar Muhammad said.

“This is painful because Muslims throughout the world are suffering from unjust stereotyping and being accused of hideous crimes without cause, just because they belong to the religion of Islam.”

Further, the trio stated that an apology is not a sign of weakness. “An apology when you are wrong is a sign of strength. Akbar Muhammad made reference to the Presidential debate that is going on in the US where Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump, a man who said he will never apologise, apologised when he saw that his statement was wrong and reckless.

Muhammad said that he thinks that the PPP/C Government that was in power at the time of his arrest “should take a page from this”.

“The government under former President Bharrat Jagdeo sent to INTERPOL in Canada and America a message, asking them if they had any charges against Philip Simon in Canada or myself in America, evidently trying to build a case around the false information put out on me.” Muhammad stated.

He continued that INTERPOL in both countries responded in the negative and then sent a message back to Guyana asking Guyana if they had any case or charges against the trio. They never received a response, Muhammad stated.

“A man or woman is as good as their word. They only have their word and their reputation. I personally don’t want to see this beautiful country with so much potential become crime ridden and more corrupt than it already is.

“We should take a page from Nigeria in particular where Nigeria has spent years fighting the label of being corrupt, so that people would feel the freedom to invest and do business.” The Cleric stated.

He added that when leadership makes obvious mistakes or decisions that are politically motivated against its citizens or visitors then they have the responsibility to correct it.

“My reputation and Mr. Philip Simon’s reputation and his ability to move freely from America to Canada which he has done for years have been damaged. We have spent thousands of dollars trying to correct this injustice and there is a responsibility on Guyana to first apologise and then work out just compensation for the three of us.”

Muhammad insisted that his main reason for travelling to Guyana was to motivate young people to want more out of life.

He was arrested at the Princess Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara while Simon was arrested a short distance from the Criminal Investigations Department, Eve Leary.

Seymour was arrested as he was about to carry water for Simon and Muhammad.

Muhammad had told the media a few years ago that he was in his hotel room when someone began banging on the door.

Muhammad said that he initially refused to open the door because he didn’t know who the visitors were.

When he opened the door Muhammad said that the police ranks alleged that they were in receipt of information from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that he was in Guyana to plan a terrorist act and to organise people for it. At no point during his arrest, Muhammad said, did the police ever mention the drug trafficking allegation.

According to Muhammad, two Caucasians were present during his arrest at the hotel. He told reporters that he asked the men if they were from the CIA, but they did not respond to his query.

According to Muhammad, the two men stayed behind, and this caused him to become skeptical because he was afraid something might be planted in his room.

He was then taken into custody.