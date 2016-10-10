Without a trace: Where are these seven people?

Every year, a number of people go missing, and the most frustrating cases are those where the investigators have virtually nothing to work with—situations where no one saw anything and no obvious explanation presents itself.

It’s almost as if these people literally vanished into thin air.

One such case occurred on June 8, 2011 where Basmattie Anantram went missing from her Seawell, Corentyne home.

Today, five years later, there is still no word on the woman’s disappearance.

Anantram reportedly disappeared after her partner had visited her from the United States of America. He’d reportedly heard that she was dating someone in the neighbourhood.

He reportedly left Guyana a few days after a missing persons report was made to the police by the woman’s relatives.

Another case happened on December 23, 2012, where Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) employee, LeVoy Taljit left his Anira Street, Queenstown home driving his Toyota Raum, PNN 8315.

He has not been seen or heard from since then.

Five days after his disappearance, his vehicle was found in a trail at Yarrowkabra, about a mile off the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

Police had detained a 32-year-old Soesdyke resident who reportedly confessed to stashing Taljit’s vehicle on the highway.

The man, who was in possession of the missing man’s debit card also allegedly admitted to selling Taljit’s phone for $40,000.

He was however released after 72 hours, despite all the information the police had.

The missing man’s father, Basil Taljit recalled that “he would normally leave home and come back, so we didn’t think anything. His mother called him later that day after he didn’t return… but no answer, so she kept calling him until the following day.”

He said that after his son did not show up on the third day, he went to his workplace to enquire, and when he did not get any positive information, he made a missing report.

After getting “no assistance” from the police, Mr. Taljit said that family members, with the assistance of a friend from one of the telephone companies, were able to determine the usage of LeVoy Taljit’s phone.

“The person who had my son’s phone called a female and we were able to get the female’s number, and she told us who called her and we went to the house with a police, but the man (who hid his son’s car) was not there,” Basil Taljit said.

He added that sometime later, the individual they were looking for showed up at the police station with his lawyer.

According to the father, the man told the police that he and the GEA employee were friends and that LeVoy had visited him before he vanished and gave him the phone.

“He said that my son went to him and told him that he and his family had story and that he was moving to Suriname.”

Kaieteur News was told that after LeVoy Taljit’s car was discovered, the suspect then said that Taljit had given him his car, bank card and phone, which he later sold.

“When we found the car he said that my son gave him the car and asked that he hide it, because he still owes for it, and the people will come and collect it,” Basil Taljit recounted.

According to the father, a bank source informed him that money was withdrawn twice from his son’s account after he went missing.

“This man confessed that he took out the money at two locations – Parika and Carmichael Street.”

Despite all of this information, the case of LeVoy Taljit appears to have gone cold.

Another baffling disappearance occurred on August 09, 2013.

Yesterday marked three years since Patriena Nicholson left a police location and vanished without a trace, leaving relatives still wondering about her fate.

It was on a Friday when Nicholson, dressed in a brown blouse, blue jeans and black sandals, left her post at the Police Mounted Branch.

There are reports that she told some of her colleagues that she was going to wash while others claimed that she told them she was heading home to drop off a package.

Whatever she did and wherever she went, there has been no information on her since.

According to information received, the policewoman had been dating taxi driver, Royston Waldron, the prime suspect in the murder of secondary school teacher, Nyozi Goodman, whose skeletal remains were found in a bushy lot at Pattensen, East Coast Demerara weeks after she went missing.

Shortly after the discovery of the teacher’s remains, Waldron was shot dead by a police ranks during a shootout.

He was wanted for a number of robberies.

On December 26, 2013 a 76-year-old deaf mute disappeared from his Lot 164 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home without a trace.

Banalo Motilall, called “Dumb man,” was last seen walking on the Herstelling Public Road around 14:00 hrs on Boxing Day.

Motilall’s relatives were informed that the pensioner was seen crossing the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Surveillance footage at the bridge showed Motilall heading in the direction of the bridge from the eastern side but he never made it to the other end.

On September 10, 2015, Alpha United goalkeeper, Ronson Williams and his friend, Carlos Anderson disappeared after entering a silver-grey car in Bent Street, Georgetown. They had informed relatives that they were heading to a football match.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

Shortly after their disappearance, the police issued a wanted bulletin for 41-year-old Gary Mervin Primo called “Gary Talkout.”

It is believed that the men might have been kidnapped.

Reports are that their disappearance might have been connected to a sum of money that one of the men had borrowed.

On August 30, last, Shawnette Savory left her Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, shortly after paying a GPL bill and has not been heard from since. She also has disappeared.

Relatives have received numerous anonymous calls, one of which indicated that the woman was being held against her will in a shack at Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The police managed to locate a “zinc house,” matching the description of the house given to them by the caller but nothing substantial was found.

The woman’s relatives learnt about her disappearance after her land-lady called to report that she had not seen her tenant in days. When family members visited her home, everything was intact, including her phone charger, which she never leaves behind.

Her boyfriend claimed that he has not seen her also.