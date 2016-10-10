Vicious pit-bull attack…GSPCA has no authority to seize dogs – President

Three weeks after four pit-bulls killed a man and attacked two others at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD); the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPA) has announced that the organisation has no authority to seize the dogs.

Questions of why the dogs were not taken away from its owner, Marceline Small were recently raised to the President of the GSPA, Oliver Insanally, to which he explained that the organisation is a ‘friendly’ one and does not have the authority to investigate or remove animals.

He said that the matter is one that the police have to investigate and if they are asked for assistance in removing the dogs, then the GSPA will help.

Small, the wife of Jarvis Small, who was sentenced to 96 years in prison for the 2010 murder of Neesa Gopaul, was released on $100, 000 station bail.

There are now questions on whether the woman will be prosecuted or whether the case will “slide under the carpet.”

When contacted recently, acting Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James had confirmed that the woman was placed on bail. He could not say whether the dogs were seized but this newspaper was able to confirm that the animals are still at Small’s Leonora’s residence.

Reports are that the dogs ran out of the gate which was left open on September 15, last and created havoc in the community.

It is believed that they first attacked Wilmark Adams, a GUYSUCO worker of Cornelia Ida and Ramanand Bhikam, a security guard of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) before killing a vagrant.

The vagrant, who has been identified as “Boxer” was found a few houses away from Small’s residence with teeth marks about the body.

From all indications, the man succumbed to the injury he sustained to his neck.

Based on previous cases where persons were attacked by the ferocious dogs, the police would usually contact staff at the GSPCA, who would keep the dogs until the case is tried in court.

The court would decide whether the dogs should be returned to the owner. However, in this particular case, nothing of that sort has been done.

In 2010, Quacy Bharrat, the owner of two pit-bulls that attacked a 54-year-old man in East Ruimveldt was placed on $40,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Priya Beharry to answer the charge of allowing ferocious dogs to be at large.

The allegation was that Patrick Gordon was going home when the dogs attacked him, causing injuries to his face, neck and hands.

In 2013, Ryan Bacchus was placed on $10,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Sueanna Lovell at the Georgetown Magistrate Court after his two pets caused bodily harm to Venus Cox.

In 2014, Marissa Hartman, the owner of a mixed-breed dog which attacked a South Ruimveldt Park resident while he was cleaning his parapet was released on $75,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The animal attacked Weldon Harper while he was cleaning his parapet and drain at the front of his yard.

A point to be noted in these three cases is that no one had been killed by the dogs, however the owners were charged.