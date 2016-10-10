Latest update October 10th, 2016 4:14 AM

Upper Corentyne thump Georgetown by 155 runs

Oct 10, 2016

Upper Corentyne defeated Georgetown by 155 runs when the seventh and final round game of the Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day league ended yesterday at Bourda.
Upper Corentyne began the day on 248-6 with Assad Fudadin on 133 and Shawn Pereira on eight, and were bowled out for 285. Fudadin reached 151 before he was dismissed, while Shawn Pereira went for 21, Eon Hooper (01) and Keon Sinclair (05); Kellon Carmichael grabbed 3-57 (12), Barnwell 3-63 (13), Gajanand Suknanan 2-63 (14.1) and Devon Lord 2-46 (7).
In pursuit of 294 for victory, Georgetown were bowled out for 138 in the second session. They were reduced to 68-5 before Raymond Perez and Shaun De Souza added 46 for the sixth-wicket before Perez was lbw to Keon Sinclair for 38 after hitting four fours and one six, while De Souza went for 30 (4×4).
No other batsman offered any resistance as Hooper who bowled unchanged for 21.2 overs grabbed 6-46 to end with match figures of 10-107, while Sinclair had 3-40 and Mathura 1-44.

