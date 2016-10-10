Teachers back to the classroom after a week of fun!

Teachers all across the country are returning to school today, after a well-deserved week of fun and relaxation to mark Teachers Week.

In Linden, some teachers took the opportunity, to let their hair down, kick up their heels and cook up a storm!

Some of the more fun activities they engaged in were a concert at the LICHAS Hall on Wednesday, fun day and cookout on Thursday, a rally on Friday and Karaoke on Saturday night at the popular [email protected] Lounge on Green Heart Street.

The fun day and cook out at Rasville on Blueberry Hill saw both male and female teachers donning casual outfits as they danced to popular music.

Cooking was done in the traditional ‘bush cook’ style, using coal pots and fireside. Some sumptuous meals prepared included curried chicken and roti, ‘shine rice’, cook up and barbeque just to name a few.

On Friday several of the teachers took to the streets dressed as school children in uniforms, complete with socks and ribbons.

And it was gyrations galore as they wended their way down Republic Avenue and into the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground where the schools were judged.

Other activities for the week included a Church Service and Symposium.

The teachers received maximum support from the Education Department and other stakeholders in Linden.