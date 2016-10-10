Prolific Aroydy Branford light up Junior Indoor Hockey – Gordon in four-goal burst

The Junior Nationals Indoor Hockey Tournament commenced on Friday evening with seven (7) pulsating games, at the National Gymnasium.

In the first game, a Female under 21 matchup between Old Fort and GCC the latter won 2-1 through first half goals off the sticks of Dacia Woodroffe’s 2nd minute FG and Marzana Fiedtkou’s 10th minute PC.

Mona Glenn of Old Fort tried to even the odds, but her 19th minute FG was the only response for her team and GCC came out victorious.

The second match of the evening saw GCC took on Saints in the male under 21 category and this encounter ended in a 2-2 draw. Saints took an early lead and at half time led 2-0 courtesy of goals from Hilton Chester and Parmanand Dindial.

However, in the second half, GCC’s Kareem McKenzie and Mark Sargeant efforts tied the game and while both teams fought to break the deadlock when the final whistle sounded they both failed to do so resulting in a draw.

Game three saw the under 21 females again as Old Fort rebounded from their opening loss to register a 2-0 win over Hikers.

Mona Glenn scored first and then Minsodia Culpepper followed with a strike of her own as Old Fort defence held firm to deny Hikers any chance of scoring, holding on for the victory.

In the fourth match, Old Fort went against the Hikers again but this time it was the under 21 males. The Hikers evidently wanted to avenge their female counterparts and Old Fort had every intention of continuing the domination, but in the end the mastery of national standout Aroydy Branford proved the decisive factor as he fired in all five of Hikers goals in their 5-4 triumph over a stubborn Old Fort unit.

The fifth match saw GCC go up against Hikers in the female under 21 category and the former won 6-1 with national player Aliyah Gordon slamming in four goals. Nia Williams netted the lone goal for Hikers.

Game six brought GCC against Old Fort as rivalry in the male under 21 category continued and it was the former that prevailed by a lop-sided 6-0 margin. Daniel Hooper lashed in a brace, while there was one each from Mark Sargeant, Rahim Oliver, Meshach Sargeant and Keon McKenzie.

The final match of the evening pitted Phoenix against Saints which the latter won 3-0 through goals from Hilton Chester and Parmanand Dindial.