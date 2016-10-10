Latest update October 10th, 2016 4:14 AM

‘Pandit Ravi’ excels at Silvies 2nd annual Golf Tournament

From left: Aleem Hussain, haresh Tiwari, Rabindranath Persaud, Munaf Arjune, Mike Gayadin, Mohan Jacob, President Oncar Ramroop after the presentation

From left: Aleem Hussain, haresh Tiwari, Rabindranath Persaud, Munaf Arjune,
Mike Gayadin, Mohan Jacob, President Oncar Ramroop after the presentation

Returning an excellent net 61 on a day that was ideal for golf, Rabindranath ‘Pandit Ravi’ Persaud, contended that, “It was Captain Chatterpaul Deo and my group members –Munaf Arjune and Roy Cummings– who pushed me, because I had so much to do today that I was not really focussing on my play.”
In addition he thanked Pope Emmanuel, of whom he said, “He’s been working all those miracles on the TV, well this is a miracle he worked for me today!”
Munaf Arjune, Business Associate representing Bramanand Persaud, Chief Executive Officer of Silvies, was on hand to distribute prizes and show Silvies’ continued support for the development of golfing in Guyana.
Golf President, Oncar Ramroop, thanked Mr Bramanand Persaud for his commitment in 2015 to provide annual sponsorship of a golf tournament, and for his unhesitating willingness to sponsor the day’s tournament.
Noting that Silvies started in a much needed vehicle spare parts busines over 40 years ago, the President observed that Silvies General Store, of 31 High & Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, – opposite Parliament Buildings, – (with another branch at 44 High Street) now provides Automobile and Motorcycle parts, as well as Hardware, Electrical and Industrial Products and serves customers in the gold mining, construction, vulcanizing and manufacturing industries.
President Ramroop also highlighted the significant contribution of member Mohan Jacob, who had provided materials, equipment and labour for the resurfacing of the access road from the village to the Golf Club.
At the end of the tournament the best Net winners were:- 1st Rabindranath Persaud (61/18); 2nd Mike Gayadin (67/13); 3rd Haresh Tiwari (67/18); 4th Shanella Webster (68/18).
Best Gross (80) was won by Mike Gayadin; Nearest to The Pin (some 8 ft) was won by Aleem Hussain; and Most Honest Golfer was won by Mohan Jacobs(28/80). Other notable performances in the top group were offered by Deanand Bissessar (70/28); Hilbert Shields (71/16); Mahendra Bhagwandin (74/22); and LaekrajShivraj (74/28).
Golfers are invited to participate and the puiblic is invited to view next weekend’s golf tournament billed to tee-off at 12:30 p.m.

