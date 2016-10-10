Lower Corentyne hammer West Berbice to lift Inaugural Franchise title

Lower Corentyne, which is also made up of New Amsterdam/ Canje and East Bank Berbice, took less than two hours to blow away a feeble and disorganized West Berbice unit for a paltry 174 as they confirmed their position as winners of the Inaugural eight teams Jaguar Franchise Cricket League Competition.

Resuming on their overnight 122-2 with Leon Andrews and Rafael Estradio at the crease, the West Berbice unit fell apart.

There were no real resistances as they capitulated to a disgraceful 174 to lose by an innings and 302 runs.

Like in the first innings none of the batsmen seemed capable of mounting a fight. With just two runs added to the overnight score and the score on 124, they lost two wickets. It was a pedestrian affair as the rest of the wickets falling at regular intervals without much resistance.

Andrews resuming on 77 not out was looking good and closing in on a century. He batted his way to 91 before he gifted his wicket away with a wild shot to be caught at mid-off. Quesi McPherson made 18(3×4) and Collis Butts 9 featured in a 25 runs stand for the eight wicket.

Bowling for Lower Corentyne Jonathan Foo took 5 for 47, while Devon Clements picked up 4-29, while Veerasammy Permaul took the other wicket to fall.

Earlier, on the first day West Berbice were easily rolled over for 174 with Estradio 55, Andrews 39, Steffan Adams 18 and Brenthnol Woolford 17. Bowling for Lower Corentyne Permaul lead the way with 4-56, Kassim Khan 3-38, pacer Raun Johnson 2-57, while Royston Crandon took 1.

Lower Corentyne in response galloped to 285-3 by the end of the first day with Kandasammy Surujnarine unbeaten on 127 and Seon Hetmyer undefeated on 51. The two batsmen flayed the West Berbice bowling on the second day with classy double hundreds.

Hetmyer 215 and Surajnarine 212 lead their team to 648-9 declared for a lead of 478. Royston Crandon contributed 51, Jonathan Foo 42, Gajnanad Singh 26, Suraj Ramsarran 19 and Clements 18.

Strangely, despite bright sunshine the game began after lunch due reportedly to overnight rain which penetrated the porous covers, an embarrassment for a competition of such standard.

At the presentation ceremony that followed, there were speeches by President Dru Bahadur, Secretary Anand Sanasie and Competitions Committee Chairman Colin Europe.

The Lower Corentyne Squad, which was led by Royston Crandon, received the winning cheque of $500,000 and trophy from Secretary Anand Sanasie. The team was coached by former national Player Andre Percival, while former Berbice player Quesi Maltay was the manager. (Samuel Whyte)