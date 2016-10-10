Latest update October 10th, 2016 4:14 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fraser survives Klautky to cop Bakewell Junior Open Girls U-14 title

Oct 10, 2016 Sports 0

Girls 14 finalist: Kalyca Fraser and Sarah Klautky 

Girls 14 finalist: Kalyca Fraser
and Sarah Klautky

Fraser appeared to be the slow starter in the match to immediately go down to Klautky 0-1 in the Bakewell Junior Open Tennis tournament. Both players seeming to lack a commanding serve then traded service breaks until Fraser held serve to go up 3-2.
She then broke Klautky to take the set at 4-2. In the second set Fraser again lost her first serve to once again trail 0-1. Klautky then held serve to go up 2-0 but Fraser clearly had a burst of energy with increased angled approach shots winning three straight games to pull ahead at 3-2.
Klautky then maintained good standing with a flurry of solid groundstrokes at game points to hold serve to level at 3-3 and break again to go up 4-3.
But Fraser broke back to force the tie breaker. Both players improved their consistency dramatically trading points to 6-6 when Fraser made a crucial double fault that boosted the confidence of Klautky who won the point thereafter and the set at 5-4(8-6) to force the third set tie breaker.
In the third set tie breaker it was clear that both players were not mentally strong to take opportunities. However, being up at 5-4 Fraser became overconfident and aggressive which led to many unforced errors at the net giving Klautky three critical points to go up 7-5. But Fraser’s crosscourt forehand once again traded grief for the next four points to go up 9-7 as Klautky became visibly frustrated at her weak service game. After Klautky managed to win one point, Fraser was able to close out the match at 4-2 4-5(6/8) 10/8.
Summary of lead up match results:
Girls U14 Semifinals Sarah Klautky def Nathalie Ramdyhan 4/0 4/2, Kalyca Fraser def Ciara Pooran 4/0 4/3
Girls U14 Round Robin Nathalie Ramdyhan def Akilah Jones w/o, Kalyca Fraser def Nathalie Ramdyhan  4/0 4/1
Girls U18 Semifinals Nicola Ramdyhan  def  Margaret Subryan 6/0 6/0, Kalyca Fraser def Shivani Persaud 7/5, 6/0
Girls U18 Round Robin Shivani Persaud def Kureece King 6/0 6/0, Margaret Subryan def Alana Chung w/o, Shivani Persaud def Alana Chung 6/0 6/0

More in this category

Sports

Lower Corentyne hammer West Berbice to lift Inaugural Franchise title

Lower Corentyne hammer West Berbice to lift Inaugural Franchise title

Oct 10, 2016

Lower Corentyne, which is also made up of New Amsterdam/ Canje and East Bank Berbice, took less than two hours to blow away a feeble and disorganized West Berbice unit for a paltry 174 as they...
Read More
Legendary world champion, Aaron ‘The Hawk’ Pryor, takes the final count

Legendary world champion, Aaron ‘The...

Oct 10, 2016

DOS Chris Jones remembers the Forgotten Youths with timely donation of boxing gears

DOS Chris Jones remembers the Forgotten Youths...

Oct 10, 2016

Prolific Aroydy Branford light up Junior Indoor Hockey – Gordon in four-goal burst

Prolific Aroydy Branford light up Junior Indoor...

Oct 10, 2016

‘Pandit Ravi’ excels at Silvies 2nd annual Golf Tournament

‘Pandit Ravi’ excels at Silvies 2nd...

Oct 10, 2016

Fraser survives Klautky to cop Bakewell Junior Open Girls U-14 title

Fraser survives Klautky to cop Bakewell Junior...

Oct 10, 2016

Upper Corentyne thump Georgetown by 155 runs

Upper Corentyne thump Georgetown by 155 runs

Oct 10, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch