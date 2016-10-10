Fraser survives Klautky to cop Bakewell Junior Open Girls U-14 title

Fraser appeared to be the slow starter in the match to immediately go down to Klautky 0-1 in the Bakewell Junior Open Tennis tournament. Both players seeming to lack a commanding serve then traded service breaks until Fraser held serve to go up 3-2.

She then broke Klautky to take the set at 4-2. In the second set Fraser again lost her first serve to once again trail 0-1. Klautky then held serve to go up 2-0 but Fraser clearly had a burst of energy with increased angled approach shots winning three straight games to pull ahead at 3-2.

Klautky then maintained good standing with a flurry of solid groundstrokes at game points to hold serve to level at 3-3 and break again to go up 4-3.

But Fraser broke back to force the tie breaker. Both players improved their consistency dramatically trading points to 6-6 when Fraser made a crucial double fault that boosted the confidence of Klautky who won the point thereafter and the set at 5-4(8-6) to force the third set tie breaker.

In the third set tie breaker it was clear that both players were not mentally strong to take opportunities. However, being up at 5-4 Fraser became overconfident and aggressive which led to many unforced errors at the net giving Klautky three critical points to go up 7-5. But Fraser’s crosscourt forehand once again traded grief for the next four points to go up 9-7 as Klautky became visibly frustrated at her weak service game. After Klautky managed to win one point, Fraser was able to close out the match at 4-2 4-5(6/8) 10/8.

Summary of lead up match results:

Girls U14 Semifinals Sarah Klautky def Nathalie Ramdyhan 4/0 4/2, Kalyca Fraser def Ciara Pooran 4/0 4/3

Girls U14 Round Robin Nathalie Ramdyhan def Akilah Jones w/o, Kalyca Fraser def Nathalie Ramdyhan 4/0 4/1

Girls U18 Semifinals Nicola Ramdyhan def Margaret Subryan 6/0 6/0, Kalyca Fraser def Shivani Persaud 7/5, 6/0

Girls U18 Round Robin Shivani Persaud def Kureece King 6/0 6/0, Margaret Subryan def Alana Chung w/o, Shivani Persaud def Alana Chung 6/0 6/0