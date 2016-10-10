Family dissatisfied with police efforts to find missing fishermen

It has been one week since 42-year-old fisherman Samuel Dabydeen and his step-son, Arjun Persaud, 23, disappeared during a fishing trip in Venezuelan waters.

According to the Dabydeen’s sister Radica, since making the report at the Leonora Police Station, authorities have not made any positive contact with the family.

“We are waiting. No one is telling us anything.” Radica said that her family needs all the help they can get to know what happened to Dabydeen who is her mother’s only son.

The man’s sister said that the family is shaken up over the situation. “We sit there crying, no one tells us anything.”

According to Radica, her brother, his step-son and another man, identified as Omadatt Basdeo, 32 left on September 27, 2016, to fish in Venezuelan territory. She said that only Basdeo returned from the fishing trip alive and based on his account, the trio were in a small boat and for some reason it suddenly flipped. Basdeo told the family that he drifted to Trinidad where he was rescued and sent back to Guyana.

However, Dabydeen’s sister said that after speaking with Basdeo, no further contact has been made. “I get to hear the guy that survive gone in hiding. Since yesterday (Friday) he missing.”

The survivor told Dabydeen’s relatives that during the mishap he clung to a jar which kept him afloat; at that time he had no idea what happened to Dabydeen and his step-son since he was busy trying to save himself.

Dabydeen’s sister said the uncertainty which surrounds her brother’s fate is heart-breaking since she lost her husband under similar circumstances and nothing was done to locate him.

“My husband die in river too, doing the same fishing work, we never find him back. Now is like the same, we back to square one. History repeats itself.”

Dabydeen’s mother last saw him on September 27 around 9:30hrs when he visited her before going on his trip. She had told Kaieteur News that although her daughters were aware of the mishap, they delayed telling her since she is of ill health.

They finally broke the news to her on Wednesday evening. According to his sister, Dabydeen has spent his entire life as a fisherman and is a very good swimmer. They hope that the man, who turned 43 yesterday, is still alive.

The man’s sister said that Dabydeen even left fish for her to cook until he comes back.

Radica said that ranks at the Leonora Police Station told the family to return to the station if they have any new information.