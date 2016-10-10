Drastic drop in airport robberies since cops dismantled gang

Last Friday marked one year since a cop with the assistance of a colleague busted a ring of criminals who were targeting mainly incoming travellers from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Since the dismantling of that gang, there has been practically no reported case of passengers being trailed and robbed from the airport.

On October 07, last, Detective Prem Narine, a police corporal from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Department, went to the airport to pick up some relatives.

At the airport, he reportedly noticed three men acting in a suspicious manner.

Kaieteur News understands that when Narine left the airport with his relatives, he noticed the three men leaving in a yellow Toyota IST. The occupants of that car followed him.

Realising that the car was indeed following him, Narine alerted other ranks.

He also notified a colleague, who was nearby that he was heading to Kitty, and the policeman went to the location and awaited Narine’s arrival.

When Narine eventually reached his Kitty destination, the car with the three men stopped on the public road, a corner away from where the cop lived. Two of the suspects came out of the vehicle and waited on a bridge nearby.

This newspaper was told that while the two suspects were waiting on the bridge, Narine got into his colleague’s vehicle and drove towards the men.

The men immediately opened fire, causing Narine and colleague to return fire, hitting one of the occupants. His two accomplices managed to escape.

This newspaper was also told that a woman, Rowena Singh, a travel agent at Muneshwar’s Shipping, was followed and robbed about two weeks prior to the foiled attack on Narine.

Singh, who also lives in Kitty, allegedly told police that the yellow IST the men used, was the vehicle that trailed her from the airport to her home.

During the time when these types of robberies were rampant, investigators had suspected that there was someone at the airport leaking information.

They suspected that once incoming passengers filled out their forms, a staffer there would leak the necessary information to their outside source.

“There were two sets of people. The ones who follow you from the airport to your home and the ones who, after getting the address, wait close to your home with the weapon. The ones who follow you don’t keep a weapon on them just in case they are stopped by the police,” a source said.

This newspaper was told that Corporal Narine had informed the police that when he noticed that he was being followed, he did not drive into any stations because he knew that the men would not have been armed.

He decided to play along with them so that he could have caught them in the act.

Since that incident, there was no other case. One of the suspects is currently before the Court.