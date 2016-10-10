DOS Chris Jones remembers the Forgotten Youths with timely donation of boxing gears

There is a popular idiom that the wheel that squeaks the most gets the grease and it has been quite some time that the coaches of the Forgotten Youth Foundation Boxing Gym, James and Bel Air Streets, Albouystown, have been ‘squeaking’ and lamenting the absence of tangible support for that institution.

Agitation and perseverance seem to have worked and Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, has responded favourably when he visited the gym and donated a set of boxing equipment.

The gesture was welcomed by the members of the gym and those boxers observed in glee as the Director of Sports journeyed to the gym and handed over the gifts to their coach, Sebert Blake.

The items consisted of punching bags, mittens and gloves among other items.

Mr. Jones said his government recognizes the importance of beneficial extra-curricular activity for the youths and is only too willing to render support.

He said that the gears are meant to assist the coaches in their work even as he congratulated their efforts in molding the youths.

Mr. Blake was indeed grateful for the assistance and conveyed such sentiments to Mr. Jones.

He said that the gears would go a far way in assisting in the development of the boxers.

Currently, Blake works in tandem with former Fecarbox champion, Joseph Murray, in molding the youngsters, ranging from as young as 8 years, in the intricacies of the sport.

The two coaches also aspire to assist the boxers in their academic work.

The FYF has been doing credibly in tournaments but has been engulfed by the sheer number of pugilists in the Guyana Defence Force and the Republican Boxing Gym and have been finishing in the 3rd place slot in most of the tournaments. Nevertheless, boxers out of the Albouystown based institution have distinguished themselves by clinching several Best Boxer awards in junior and senior tournaments.

Despite the donation, the gym is still in dire need of added assistance and Mr. Blake said that it would be nice if members of the corporate community and other well-wishers could emulate the gesture.