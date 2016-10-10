Latest update October 10th, 2016 4:14 AM

Don’t give Jagdeo a key

Oct 10, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

De Waterfalls boss man does go to Miami steady to do business.  A few times he meet people who always giving information about all who try to smart de Guyanese people and try to hide in Florida.
Dem was de people who expose Fip Motilall who never even build a track much had de potential to build a hydro road. Dem same people tell de boss man that Brassington live in Florida and how he looking fuh wuk.
Robert Persaud live in Florida too and dem boys hear that he trying to set up a fish business. But when he lef Guyana he tell he friends that he was going to study. That is de same place wheh Jagdeo did go when he had diarrhea and needed a plug.
De other day he go back to Florida and right away he mek de place suffer just like how he mek Guyana suffer.
As soon as he land, Hurricane Matthew go behind him. De Creatah was sending a message to Florida. Get rid of Jagdeo or deal wid nature.
But some people don’t hear. A Mayor run and give Jagdeo de key. That is a mistake. She don’t know who she was giving a key to.  When a man get a key he don’t have to break and enter to thief. And Jagdeo of all people get de key to de Florida city.
He lef de place and Hurricane Matthews lef wid him. But dem boys seh that wasn’t all that lef wid Jagdeo. People looking fuh things that dem had before Jagdeo get de key. Dem boys seh that is a good thing wasn’t a gold key.
Things missing that been there. He had a meeting but some people smart. Dem refuse to lef dem house while he was in Florida.
Talk half and don’t mek de mistake and give Jagdeo a key.

