City Hall checks three potential locations for Hadfield Street vendors

City Hall officials have identified three potential locations for vendors who are occupying the private property just behind Parliament Buildings.

These locations were visited yesterday by a team of City Hall officials.

The areas are the Stabroek Stelling, Stelling View (Donkey City) and the parking lot of the Ministry of Social Protection building on Water Street.

The team comprised Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan, Chairman of Markets Lionel Jaikaran, City Engineer Colvern Venture and several councillors from the Markets Committee. When the team arrived at the first location, Stabroek Stelling, the area was already in use by the Transport and Harbors Department (T&HD) as a paid parking facility.

However, the Chairman of Markets said the location would be ideal once fashioned to the needs of the municipality. However, the team was somewhat surprised to find out that the Stabroek Stelling was being used by the T&HD for paid parking. It was also revealed that the T&HD was renting space to a private company, Alabama Trading, which has a wholesale and storage facility within the T&HD building.

It was also suggested that the vendors who occupy the Stabroek Wharf, could be transferred to the Stabroek Stelling temporarily to facilitate the reconstruction of the dilapidated wharf.

The Stabroek Wharf was slated to be reconstructed since January. However, City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, had indicated that the Council is still awaiting assistance from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The second location visited was Stelling View more commonly known as Donkey City. This area already houses several vendors, but it was suggested that the location be rehabilitated to accommodate more vendors.

It was also noted that many of the vendors who have stalls at this location do not utilise them for the correct purpose.

“Some vendors would use the stall as a storage bond and would rent other stalls closer to the market or vend illegally, as vendors have said, persons do not come to shop at the location,” Venture said.

Whilst there, vendors complained about the facilities which were in a deplorable state. When questioned about the condition of the area, the City Engineer said he was not aware of the issues raised by vendors.

The third location was the parking lot of the Social Protection Ministry on Water Street. Although the location is currently in use by the Ministry, the team indicated that talks are ongoing in relation to the use of the area.

It was also suggested that Lombard Street become a reversed one way from the corner of Princes Street and traffic would then come down Water Street to access the city. This suggestion is geared at bringing customers to the vendors if this Water Street location is approved.

The Chairman of Markets said that his committee will look at all aspects of the 3 locations before making a decision. He did note that Stabroek Stelling and Stabroek View, in his view, are the most suitable locations for the displaced vendors.