Ann’s Grove miner buried alive at Puruni

A father of two was buried alive on Saturday following a mining pit cave-in at Rock Creek, Puruni, Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as Keron Wilson, 33, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that Wilson and several other men were at the time working in the pit when it suddenly gave way.

For the year, there were several persons killed as a result of mining pit collapses.

On March 14, 19-year-old Trenton Sebastian of Kurukubaru in Region Eight was killed at Konawaruk, Mahdia, Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), after the mining pit in which he was working collapsed, pinning him under slush.

Reports are that Sebastian and four other miners were washing the walls of the mine while simultaneously, other miners were also clearing the area of trees, when one of the walls of the pit caved in and pinned the teenager.

Eighteen-year-old Ramal Williams, of 58 Miles, Mabura Road, was working in a mining pit at Konawaruk Backdam, Potaro when it collapsed on May 29, killing him. An inquiry into the deadly mining pit cave-in had found that the operator was negligent.

In June, the company, Innovative Mining Inc., owned by businessman, Parmeshwar ‘Joe’ Jagmohan, came under investigations after it became know that a Russian geologist who was taking samples in a dug trench in Annamuri backdam, Mazaruni, Region Seven, died after the walls caved in.

However, a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) investigator had journeyed to the area and reported that there was no negligence by the company.