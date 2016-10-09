Latest update October 9th, 2016 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Young attorney overcomes odds to achieve lifelong dream

Oct 09, 2016 News 0

By Rehanna Ramsay

There is always a story within a story, and in the case of new attorney, Phillip Damien Da Silva that idiom certainly proves true.
Da silva, the son of prominent ophthalmologist and businessman, Dr. Philip Da Silva Sr. and Mrs. Barbara Da Silva, was admitted to the bar on Friday, before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a gathering of delighted family and friends.
While being accepted to the bar to practice law is no simple feat, what is remarkable about this new attorney is the fact that he faced a fierce battle with a life threatening disease while pursuing his lifelong dream and prevailed.
Speaking exclusively with this newspaper about his journey to the legal fraternity, Da Silva, who spent his elementary years at Mae’s under 12 school and later completed his secondary schooling at Queen’s College, revealed that he had actually started out on the career path of a physician.
The new lawyer explained that he had begun his premedical studies at University of Guyana, before switching to law.
“As I was doing medicine I actually took a few courses in law and found it quite interesting,” he recalled.   It was that interest; the attorney said, that resulted in his change of career paths.
Hence, he pursued and completed his Bachelor of Laws Degree, (LLB) at UG; before embarking on his studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago.
Da Silva said that his studies at HWLS were going quite well until he started to experience some strange symptoms.
He recalled that he paid several visits to the doctor’s office in Trinidad but it was not until he returned home to Guyana that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Flanked by family and friends from left to right: Dr Shannon Da Silva, Mrs Barbara Da Silva, Attorney–at-Law, Ronald Burchsmith, Justice Brassington Reynolds, Attorney-at-law Phillip Damien Da Silva, Naketa Da Silva, and Dr Phillip Da Silva.

Flanked by family and friends from left to right: Dr Shannon Da Silva, Mrs Barbara Da Silva, Attorney–at-Law, Ronald Burchsmith, Justice Brassington Reynolds, Attorney-at-law Phillip Damien Da Silva, Naketa Da Silva, and Dr Phillip Da Silva.

Attorney–at-law, Phillip Da Silva

Attorney–at-law, Phillip Da Silva

The attorney said that the doctors told him that a tumor was located in his nasal cavity.
The news was obviously shocking to Da Silva and his close family circle.  But he said that he leaned towards his faith and family for support during the difficult time.
Looking back, the young lawyer emphasised that it was his faith and family that keep him going; elements he believes are essential to survival of anyone facing similar challenges. He said that he had to try his utmost to stay positive and to focus on the things that were going well in his life.
Given his diagnosis, Da Silva had to defer his studies to accommodate chemotherapy and radiology treatment.
After a while undergoing the treatment, the then aspiring lawyer became cancer free.
He therefore returned to HWLS and completed his Legal Certificate Education.
During, his acceptance speech on Friday, the lawyer recounted his experience.
“I am humbled and privileged to stand before the court as the newest member of the legal fraternity. I have experienced much to arrive in the space I am blessed to occupy today.”
“I must admit that along the way, I questioned whether this dream would become a reality, particularly when the dream became a nightmare when I was diagnosed with cancer while attending Law School.
“I was able to successfully complete both my legal studies and cancer treatment as evidenced by my presence here today.”
“Through my experiences, both personal and academic, I have learnt that God will always push me forward, teach me, and remind me of what I already know.”
The young attorney particularly thanked his father, Philip DaSilva and mother, Barbara DaSilva for their unconditional love and support.
“For all that you have given me; it is time to start giving back to you. The best start is to say thank you.”
He also expressed gratitude to his sisters, Natalie, Shannon and his wife, Naketa, for their undying love and support.
Da Silva also thanked Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith for presenting his petition to the Court.
Justice Reynolds admonished the young attorney to continue studying to achieve higher heights in the field.
“Don’t take the short cuts….Your family name Da Silva is a household name after serving the Guyanese public with excellence for a number of years,” Justice Reynolds remarked.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Oct 09, 2016

Dutch rally from behind to beat Guyana 3-2 in extra time    By Franklin Wilson in Suriname compliments of: NAMILCO, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fitness Express and Fazias Collection After...
Read More
GCB’s Jaguars three-day League…

GCB’s Jaguars three-day League…

Oct 09, 2016

All set for Nand Persaud Sprint Mega Classic Horserace meet

All set for Nand Persaud Sprint Mega Classic...

Oct 09, 2016

Classy Hetmyer and Surujnarine doubles slaughter West Berbice

Classy Hetmyer and Surujnarine doubles slaughter...

Oct 09, 2016

The buck stops at G.O.A’s ballot

The buck stops at G.O.A’s ballot

Oct 09, 2016

Historic boxing chapter closed as boxing technician, Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce, passes on

Historic boxing chapter closed as boxing...

Oct 09, 2016

‘Big Bird’ caught in a tangled web

‘Big Bird’ caught in a tangled web

Oct 09, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The Dossier

    The opposition Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has to make the government look bad. The government has to make... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch