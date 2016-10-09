Young attorney overcomes odds to achieve lifelong dream

By Rehanna Ramsay

There is always a story within a story, and in the case of new attorney, Phillip Damien Da Silva that idiom certainly proves true.

Da silva, the son of prominent ophthalmologist and businessman, Dr. Philip Da Silva Sr. and Mrs. Barbara Da Silva, was admitted to the bar on Friday, before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a gathering of delighted family and friends.

While being accepted to the bar to practice law is no simple feat, what is remarkable about this new attorney is the fact that he faced a fierce battle with a life threatening disease while pursuing his lifelong dream and prevailed.

Speaking exclusively with this newspaper about his journey to the legal fraternity, Da Silva, who spent his elementary years at Mae’s under 12 school and later completed his secondary schooling at Queen’s College, revealed that he had actually started out on the career path of a physician.

The new lawyer explained that he had begun his premedical studies at University of Guyana, before switching to law.

“As I was doing medicine I actually took a few courses in law and found it quite interesting,” he recalled. It was that interest; the attorney said, that resulted in his change of career paths.

Hence, he pursued and completed his Bachelor of Laws Degree, (LLB) at UG; before embarking on his studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago.

Da Silva said that his studies at HWLS were going quite well until he started to experience some strange symptoms.

He recalled that he paid several visits to the doctor’s office in Trinidad but it was not until he returned home to Guyana that he was diagnosed with cancer.

The attorney said that the doctors told him that a tumor was located in his nasal cavity.

The news was obviously shocking to Da Silva and his close family circle. But he said that he leaned towards his faith and family for support during the difficult time.

Looking back, the young lawyer emphasised that it was his faith and family that keep him going; elements he believes are essential to survival of anyone facing similar challenges. He said that he had to try his utmost to stay positive and to focus on the things that were going well in his life.

Given his diagnosis, Da Silva had to defer his studies to accommodate chemotherapy and radiology treatment.

After a while undergoing the treatment, the then aspiring lawyer became cancer free.

He therefore returned to HWLS and completed his Legal Certificate Education.

During, his acceptance speech on Friday, the lawyer recounted his experience.

“I am humbled and privileged to stand before the court as the newest member of the legal fraternity. I have experienced much to arrive in the space I am blessed to occupy today.”

“I must admit that along the way, I questioned whether this dream would become a reality, particularly when the dream became a nightmare when I was diagnosed with cancer while attending Law School.

“I was able to successfully complete both my legal studies and cancer treatment as evidenced by my presence here today.”

“Through my experiences, both personal and academic, I have learnt that God will always push me forward, teach me, and remind me of what I already know.”

The young attorney particularly thanked his father, Philip DaSilva and mother, Barbara DaSilva for their unconditional love and support.

“For all that you have given me; it is time to start giving back to you. The best start is to say thank you.”

He also expressed gratitude to his sisters, Natalie, Shannon and his wife, Naketa, for their undying love and support.

Da Silva also thanked Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith for presenting his petition to the Court.

Justice Reynolds admonished the young attorney to continue studying to achieve higher heights in the field.

“Don’t take the short cuts….Your family name Da Silva is a household name after serving the Guyanese public with excellence for a number of years,” Justice Reynolds remarked.