The buck stops at G.O.A’s ballot

By Edison Jefford

One of the most important elements in the continued investigation into the failed 20 odd years of the Guyana Olympic Association (G.O.A) is the voting process, eligible affiliate associations and the necessary enlightenment of those member associations.

I could argue that the various sport associations that comprise the membership of the G.O.A have already failed their respective athletes and this country for allowing the long, unproductive tenure of the G.O.A President, K. A. Juman Yassin to go on uninterrupted.

It is the member associations with two votes each that are responsible for electing the President of the Olympic association, which means that the buck stops at the ballot and the old adage that suggests ‘you get the Government you elect’ may very well be true.

The failure of the Olympic body over the last two decades is synonymous with the failure of the associations that constitute its membership to elect new leadership. This could be another reason for Guyana being unable to match its potential in sport with appropriate results.

But this could change with a positive move to push the country’s sports culture forward, if those associations see it as a national priority to dismantle what Frederick Kissoon called the ‘old boys’ network’ at the upcoming G.O.A Elections in December.

From the feedback I have received from some associations, they are very interested in moving on from the Yassin era. One prominent association head, who requested anonymity, informed me that a current split exists among associations to support Yassin.

“We have to put pressure on the voting processes, because he, Yassin is comfortable with votes”. (Meaning, the votes he has wrapped up over the years). He went on to state: “The media should put these, the small associations, on the spot because traditionally they have gone and will go blindly and vote for the same old crap; it is time the media focus on them,” he lamented in a message to me.

His lamentation went on with the following observation: “If we vote the same way, then they are responsible for the decline in sport. The ballot is where the buck is… and we have to ensure that some associations don’t stymie the progress of those of us who are serious about sports.”

According to this association head: “in light of Guyana’s Olympic performance (over the years), and no seemingly strategic vision articulated by G.O.A, we have to target those associations on what they would like to see happen and if they are aware of any plan that’s in place to move their athletes along”.

So the enlightenment of affiliate associations has begun with some of them coming forward with their disgruntlement of the existing status quo. This brings into question other key elements of the election process such as those associations eligible to vote.

In the past, G.O.A Elections were conducted in a low-keyed manner, with no stakeholder paying any real attention to the Olympic organisation. I know that Gokarn Ramdhani ran against Yassin for the Presidency at the last elections and merely chalked up two votes.

Maybe, the Badminton association was the only one that voted for Ramdhani, who enjoys a close relationship with Yassin. He is part of the ‘old boys’ network’ along with former Guyana Cycling Federation President, Hector Edwards and the man responsible for getting Canoeing on to the list of Olympic sports here, Charles Corbin.

Ramdhani’s challenge may have been a strategic move aimed at democratising the voting process, but it was certain that the Badminton association President lacked support from all the major disciplines under the Olympic umbrella.

Those same disciplines return to the ballot in December with much more dissatisfaction and now that the time has come for change, having not benefitted in any substantial way so as to ensure the development of their respective sport and their athletes.

The evidence is there to show that Olympic sport under the leadership of Yassin has not produced the results commensurate with Guyanese talent, which is explicit as was discussed last Sunday in an account of Yassin’s failure at the Olympic organisation.

I showed last week how Kadecia Baird beat Bahamian Shaunae Miller in 2012, but yet, four years later, Miller is a World Championship silver and Olympic gold medallist, contrary to Baird. Baird could have gone on to similar success if G.O.A was a functional and visionary organisation.

Some associations are contending that if their counterparts are inclined to continue with Yassin, who has not produced any significant domestic or international results in his 20 odd years at the helm of G.O.A, they are just as responsible for the persistent poor performance and lack of global recognition.

“Has Mr. Yassin or his Executive looked at ways we can start becoming competitive at these Games, which would measure our trajectory to the senior level and other junior Olympic cycle Games like Pan Am, Commonwealth, CAC, South American etc?” the association head added in obvious chagrin with the continuous and sustained failure of the tenure of Yassin.

The associations can begin to answer those and other pertinent questions relative to the direction of Olympic sports in Guyana at the upcoming election. Each eligible association has two votes, which must be used to usher in a new era of sport administration or these ballots can be used so irresponsibly to allow a continuation with the same old failed management that prevailed for two decades.