The madness is continuing and there is not much that anyone can do to stop it. Again the guns will come out as a jilted man does the most ridiculous thing. He is going to confront his former lover and threaten to shoot her. But something almost always goes wrong.
The plan would backfire because the woman would survive but the assailant would not.
The police operation against errant drivers would begin to bear some fruit as the police would nab a young driver who actually stole a car and was heading to the scene of a robbery. This would further expose a plan that has spare parts dealers encouraging young men to steal motor cars for stripping.
A drowning would occur in the western part of the country. This is not surprising given that the tide is high and boaters relax their attention.
