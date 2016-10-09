Returning local recording artiste, Toneika Thompson, set to release vocal hits

By Suraj Narine

After returning to Guyana from a United Sates Music Tour, local recording Artiste, Toneika Thompson, will be looking to release two singles, “Feva”, and “I’ll be there” in the coming weeks.

The Song Bird is also looking to release a music video and to film part of another in Guyana. The launch is scheduled to be held at Club Privilege, Tower Suites, next week – October 20, 2016.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Thompson said that she will be having a lot of influential people at the event where Ablaze Radio Station from Baltimore, Maryland is also planning on making an appearance to air the launch live. She is also planning to have some producers and also some entertainers from Barbados along with local celebrities at the launch.

Thompson touted the event as one which will have a positive atmosphere for aspiring performers.

“If you are aspiring to be a singer, rapper whatever it is, you can come out. I will also be looking to give someone the opportunity that I had this year. I’m looking for that person. So you can come, we can talk. If you have your demos, its fine we’re going to have a lot of people there from the Music Industry and I only think that it’s fair to give back you know.

“People would ask me why I choose to represent Guyana because I was doing so well in Barbados but Barbados has Rihanna, Shontelle. Barbados has a number of artistes that represent them on the outside so they get a lot of people coming to Barbados looking for talent.

“I believe that Guyana has natural talent and I want to be able to shine some light on some of our young talented upcoming singers, producers.”

The 27-year-old who is a Communications major from the University of West Indies, came into the local limelight when she returned from Barbados to Guyana with hopes of contributing to the country’s 50th Jubilee Celebrations by writing, and performing her hit song, “50th Jubillee”.

The song was recorded at Ruff Cutt Studios and it gained rapid momentum. It was being blasted on the airwaves throughout before and even after the Jubilee Grand Celebrations.

She recalled that a promoter from the US heard the song and invited her to perform at one of his programmes that he was planning to conduct in accordance with the Caribbean Heritage Month. This month was aimed at jointly celebrating Guyana and Barbados’s Independence.

Thompson said that she fit in well since she was born in Guyana but grew up in Barbados and has exposure to both cultures.

Her first performance was at the Guyana Embassy in Washington, District of Columbia (D.C) where she performed her 50th Jubilee Song as well as her cover to Adele’s ‘Hello.’

Thompson subsequently performed at the Caribbean Style and Culture Awards and Fashion Show at the Ronald Reagan Campus in Maryland.

“Then after that, I met some other people and they decided to come together and do an E.P (extended play) with me. They recorded hit song Feva – which I wrote and recorded in New York at Studio 91 with Dj Kisco Hype. It was really good.

“I recorded a number of my songs over there in New York and I also recorded ‘I’ll be there’ in Washington.”

After recording, she went out to Washington DC and Baltimore where she also released ‘Feva’ and “Relationship”

Though both songs were not officially released in Guyana, ‘Feva’ she said, was the ‘Pepsi Boom Song of the day” and the “Turbo New Song of the Day” on 94.1. It was also song of the day on 98.1 while ‘Relationship’ also did the same thing, except making it to the “Pepsi Boom Song of the Day”.

Feva is currently number 15 on Hits and Jams Top 41 and its doing really well.

The music videos for ‘Feva’ were done in Maryland and it is going to be released on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and on Video Hits One (VH1) in the coming weeks, she said.

During her tour also, Thompson performed at one of the biggest Caribbean Celebrations to end off the Summer in Washington DC at Carifesta where she was the only Guyanese Artiste representing.

Thompson’s performance was spellbinding; so much so that the organisers of the event used images of her performing on their advertisement brochures.

Asked if the exposure to other singers in anyway helped her to become better and what she does, Thompson answered in the affirmative.

“It really does actually. I was able to interact with many of them. I tried to find out some of their weaknesses because I wanted to know if they were like me because every time I go to perform I get butterflies and it makes me want to like – don’t sing. “I get really nervous but I found out that it’s actually a normal thing for most performers. I learnt that as long as you love what you’re doing; you know get involved, interact and everything feels natural.

“I gained a lot of experience overseas because it’s totally a different atmosphere all together,” Thompson said.

Her reply to what the response had been like from Guyanese while she was performing, the Song Bird said, “Oh my God, it was massive, especially when I took to the stage and I announced that I’m representing my country, Guyana.

“One thing is known and that is, Guyanese that live overseas support their artistes. From the time I got on stage everyone was like shouting and cheering me on. It was amazing!”

Recollecting on her tour, Thompson said that her mission to put Guyana on the map in the international music industry was executed to the fullest since she would have adorned herself with Guyanese-oriented fashion accessories and talked about Guyana as much as she could with the other participants.

Prior to her tour, Thompson also performed and did charity work with telecommunications company, Digicel, which included taking part in the company’s Mashramani float parade.

Thompson, who is a mother of one, is testament to the opportunities that are there for those who are involved in the creative arts industry. She is also a firm believer in the need to give back to those in need and has made it a practice to arrange items for distribution whenever she is in Guyana.