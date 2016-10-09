New Region Six REO to focus on quality assurance

Newly-appointed, Region Six Executive Officer (REO) of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Kim Williams-Stephen, says she intends to bring a high level of efficiency, knowledge and competence to the post while promising that greater emphasis will be placed on results-oriented service.

She replaces Veerasammy Ramayya who resigned citing disappointment with his party.

Williams-Stephen a past student of the Berbice Educational Institute (BEI) has 30 years of experience in the public service, 28 of which were spent at the Audit Office of Guyana in the capacity of Audit Manager (ag) for Regions Five and Six.

She possesses a wealth of knowledge in the area of regional auditing, having also audited for Regions Five, Seven and Nine.

Coincidentally, Williams-Stephen started work as a typist clerk at the very RDC in 1986 and was subsequently transferred to the Audit Office in 1988.

The new REO is a strong advocate for good governance, transparency and accountability and is also a firm believer in quality service to others.

“It’s an honour and privilege for me to have been given the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I give the praises and thanks to God Almighty because without him this would not have been possible,” the REO stated.

Williams-Stephen noted that her main functions as REO would include the provision of service to the community in the areas of health, agriculture, infrastructure, and education and to ensure that resources are expended for the intended purpose.

“My aim would be to ensure that these essential community services are delivered in a cost-effective manner bearing in mind that quality is the most important factor,” the REO explained.

While recognising the fact that the human resource capacity of any organisation is its most valuable asset, Williams-Stephen said it is imperative that the dedication of all levels of staff is acknowledged and appreciated.

This, she said, will provide the requisite motivation needed to complete the delegated tasks.

With overseas training in performance management, Williams-Stephen said her intention will be to ensure that each member of staff has a thorough understanding of their importance to the collective goal and is aware of their individual roles and responsibilities.

“Each person must know that they have a vital role to play. We need to first understand that we are working for a common good and so we have to put our political differences aside. The main objective is to ensure that when we provide a service it must be done to the best of our ability,” she pointed out.

Williams-Stephen said that she will also strive to build on the strengths of the council and create an awareness that the provision of service must be undertaken for the sole purpose of improving the livelihood of those in the community.

“Our service must come from a place of humanitarianism. We must not have the attitude that whether we perform or not we will still be paid at the end of the month.”

A wife and mother of four; ranging in ages between 23 and 15, Williams-Stephen has also ventured into the arena of teaching, having served as a part-time lecturer at the Berbice High School.

She is also a local preacher at the Central Methodist Church and prides herself in being a “lover of Christ”.

“I came from humble beginnings and I always believed in the biblical principle that those who humble themselves shall be exalted,” Williams-Stephen said.

Mrs. Stephen’s appointment is in keeping with government’s thrust to utilise persons from the available human resource pool with the adequate knowledge base to ensure the effective delivery of services.