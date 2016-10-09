Latest update October 9th, 2016 12:59 AM

Mother critical after shot in mouth

A mother of two is in a critical state after she was shot in the mouth reportedly by the father of one of her children. According to relatives, the shooting occurred around 16:00hrs yesterday at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Reports are that 27-year-old Shevon Harry was shot in the mouth by the man with whom she shares a relationship.
One of Harry’s sisters said that she learnt of the shooting via a phone call from a friend. The woman stated that she was unaware if her sister and the man were having any problems. She said that a resident from the neighbourhood rushed her sibling to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Investigations are ongoing.

