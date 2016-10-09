Monkey Mountain, Annai Airstrips among seven to be rehabilitated

Seven airstrips in Administrative Regions Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) and Eight (Potaro/Siparuni), are slated to be rehabilitated now that Cabinet has given the green-light.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during the Post-Cabinet Press briefings held recently, stated that the government had alluded to this initiative earlier this year however; there were some “hiccups” in the tendering system – which have now been sorted out.

According to the Minister, Cabinet gave its ‘no objection’ for rehabilitative works to Eteringbang Airstrip in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni). Works to this airstrip are expected to cost $76.6M. The contract was awarded to STP Investments.

The Kurupung Airstrip also in Region Seven will be rehabilitated to the tune of $28.9M. Works will be carried out by MMC Incorporated.

Meanwhile, in Region Eight, the Paramakatoi Airstrip will be rehabilitated. The cost of the works was announced at $39.9M. The contract was awarded to N&A Construction.

The contract to rehabilitate the Kato Airstrip in Region Eight was awarded to Colin Talbot Contracting services in the sum of $68.6M.

The Kopinang Airstrip will also be rehabilitated. The $38.7M contract was also awarded to Colin Talbot Contracting Services.

The Monkey Mountain Airstrip which has been causing some inconvenience to the residents will also be rehabilitated. K.P. Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated was awarded this $23.8M contract.

Finally, works will also be carried out at the Annai Airstrip, Region Eight. This $56.9M contract was awarded to SYMS General Contracting Services Incorporated.

With several projects being carried out in the hinterland, the government has been advocating to have contractors utilise as much of the local content as possible in executing these projects. The Minister was asked if this initiative will also be applied with the rehabilitation of these airstrips.

Harmon said that the government is dedicated to improving the infrastructure while at the same time, promoting economic activity.

“(We have asked) the contractors that local content benefits from the work that is taking place in these communities. And I can say that based on that level of activism, that in many of the communities where government contracts are being executed, that residents within those communities have benefitted from work and in some cases, sub-contracting of smaller aspects of the contracts.”

Meanwhile, as it relates to safety in the Aviation Fraternity, Harmon said that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure recently acquired the services of Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Egbert Fields, who is an expert in this area and now the Director-General of Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Also, a team led by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, along with several representatives of the GCAA, is in Canada going through several programmes related to safety.

“We believe that the safety of travelling public is important and so there are several issues in that regard and the government is focusing heavily on safety,” Harmon said.