MCYS/NSC Coach Richmond holds successful Cricket Workshop in Region 2

Oct 09, 2016 Sports 0

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and National Sports Commissionx Cricket Coach, Daniel Richmond, who is also attached to the Guyana Cricket Board as an Umpire and Scorer, last week conducted a cricket coaching Workshop for teachers in Region 2, Anna Regina area.
The programme was aimed at teaching the participants the basics of cricket with the intention that the teachers who took part go back to their respective schools and teach interested youngsters the correct techniques of the game. This is in keeping with the Ministry’s thrust to reintroduce sports to the school’s curriculum.
A total 25 teachers from both Primary and Secondary schools across Region 2 took part in the programme which saw them learning elementary batting, bowling, fielding, and other related aspects of cricket.
Regional Education Officer Baramdai Seepersaud Opened the Workshop charging all to make full use of the knowledge gained and impart in their respective schools, while thanking the MCYS and NSC for reaching out to the Region to aid the development of the sport at the grassroots level.
Shondelle Hercules, District Education Officer, Nursery, did the honours during the closing programme, thanking Richmond for his work with the teachers, while lauding the efforts of the participants. Region 2 Sports Officer Herald Alves also played an integral part during the programme.

