Jamaican police seize US$40k from Guyana-bound passenger

Latest update October 9th, 2016 12:59 AM
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives from the Narcotics Division are reporting the seizure of approximately US$40,000 at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) during an anti-narcotics operation early Friday morning.
According to the police, between the hours of 4:30 am and 6:00 am, narcotics operatives stopped a mechanic of a Lionel Town, Clarendon address, who was destined to board a flight to Guyana.
His luggage was searched and the cash was allegedly found.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the cash is the proceeds of crime.
The police say his name is being withheld pending further investigations under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Oct 09, 2016Dutch rally from behind to beat Guyana 3-2 in extra time By Franklin Wilson in Suriname compliments of: NAMILCO, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fitness Express and Fazias Collection After...
Oct 09, 2016
Oct 09, 2016
Oct 09, 2016
Oct 09, 2016
Oct 09, 2016
Oct 09, 2016
Each of the self-destructive acts of the Coalition listed below can form a separate column. I will attempt to do that... more
The opposition Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has to make the government look bad. The government has to make... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
This past week the government announced that it was going to do something about the poor performance at Mathematics.... more