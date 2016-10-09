Jamaican police seize US$40k from Guyana-bound passenger

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives from the Narcotics Division are reporting the seizure of approximately US$40,000 at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) during an anti-narcotics operation early Friday morning.

According to the police, between the hours of 4:30 am and 6:00 am, narcotics operatives stopped a mechanic of a Lionel Town, Clarendon address, who was destined to board a flight to Guyana.

His luggage was searched and the cash was allegedly found.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cash is the proceeds of crime.

The police say his name is being withheld pending further investigations under the Proceeds of Crime Act.