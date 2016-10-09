Historic boxing chapter closed as boxing technician, Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce, passes on

The local boxing community has been sent reeling in shock following the devastating news that local boxing technician, Maurice ‘Bizzy’ Boyce, has passed away early yesterday morning. He had celebrated his 73rd birth anniversary just 4 days ago.

Desiree has been Maurice’s companion for most of his life and she explained that he was ailing for a little while. The grieving woman said that her husband complained of feeling unwell on Monday and the family decided to take him to the hospital. She said that the doctor examined him and determined that he needn’t to be admitted.

Apparently, the symptoms persisted and Boyce’s family was forced to return to the hospital Friday morning and this time he was admitted. The family received the dreaded phone call early yesterday morning informing them of his death.

Boyce has been a driving force around the boxing arena for more than four decades and has had an input in the careers of most of the boxers that represented Guyana. He has trained such stalwarts as Michael Reid, Kenny Bristol, Brian Muller, the late Compton Canzius and Albert Browne. Boyce had also contributed in large part to the development of such pugilists as Anthony ‘The Pearl’ Andrews, who he trained for his world title fight against Jorge Castro in the USA, Mike ‘Tyson’ Benjamin, for his first defence of the Continental of Americas title in Nassau Bahamas against Steve Larrimore, Joseph Murray, for the Fecarbox title and played a pivotal role in Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis’ rise to world champion status in his title fight against Greg Page.

Boyce operated out of most of the local boxing gyms but would best be remembered for his work in the now defunct YMCA Gym, Sussex Street, Albouystown and the West End Gym in Tiger Bay; he loved working among the proletariat.

Boyce also practiced his trade at the World renowned Gleason’s Gym, Front Street, Brooklyn alongside other legendary fighters the likes of the late Patrick Forde and Reginald Forde among other local trainers. Of recent, Boyce has not been very active in the gyms but has always made himself available to dole out advice to local boxers. He has left a legacy that will be very difficult to emulate.

Along with his wife Boyce leaves in mourning his two sons, Jason and Rondell along with many grand children and dear friends. Kaieteur Sport wishes to extend profound sympathy to those affected by his death.