Granger, Harmon offered me money to resign from Commissions – Carvil Duncan

Carvil Duncan has painted a picture to the effect that the APNU+AFC government is out to get rid of him. He claims that President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, are out to do so.

Duncan released a missive yesterday breaking his silence ever since a Tribunal was set up to decide whether he is fit to remain on three Commissions.

Duncan said that in February, he received a telephone invite from Harmon’s secretary for a meeting the following Monday at the Ministry of the Presidency. He said that he accepted the invitation.

Duncan said that, at the meeting, Harmon told him that he was instructed by President David Granger “to have me resign as Chairman of the Public Service Commission which would automatically be followed by my resignation from the other Constitutional Service Commissions, namely, the Judicial Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.”

Duncan said that Harmon also requested that he consider a “financial package that would accompany my resignation.”

The Commissioner claims that he did not give Harmon a direct response to his proposal but told the Minister, “I had preferred to speak with the President on this matter and I then exited his office.”

Duncan said that about 10:30hrs the same day, he received another telephone call from Harmon’s Secretary informing him of a request to attend a meeting with the President, a half of an hour later—at 11:00hrs. Duncan said that he was able to attend that meeting even in the short notice.

“I turned up for the meeting at which there was the President, Mr. Harmon and an individual unknown to me.”

Duncan said that during the course of the meeting, President Granger insisted that he resign as Chairman of the Public Service Commission to be followed by the other Constitutional Service Commissions.

Duncan said that the President then said to him as many as three times, that “he does not want any blood on his carpet, forcing me to move in the direction of resigning by the deadline of March 15, 2016.”

Duncan is claiming that following those statements, President Granger offered him a financial package “under the same conditions as had been offered by Minister Harmon if I were to resign as he insisted. I left the meeting with an understanding that I would return a call to Minister Harmon confirming my agreement to resign.”

The Commissioner said that a few days later he made numerous telephone calls and left several messages with his Secretary but without any response to date.

Duncan said that subsequently, he learnt from a newspaper report that he failed to respond to a letter sent to him Prime Minister Nagamootoo. Duncan said, “I had checked with both of my offices which were never in receipt of any letter sent by the Prime Minister. I also checked at the post office in my area which informed me that it had no outstanding mail for me. It may be opportune to note that I was also never contacted by the Prime Minister or any of his agents.”

A Tribunal which has been appointed by President David Granger, to inquire, investigate and recommend whether Duncan, Chairman and appointed member of the Public Service Commission, ought to be removed from office for inability to discharge his duties, yesterday took their oath of office.

The Tribunal is led by Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, while Justice (retd) Winston Patterson, and Attorney-at-Law, Robert Ramcharran will serve as members. The Tribunal is expected to render its report, findings and recommendations to the President on or before October 31, 2016.

Duncan is currently facing charges of fraud following findings that he paid himself approximately $1M and allegedly conspired with Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Power and Light, Mr. Aeshwar Deonarine, for an unapproved transfer of approximately $27M, both sums from the PetroCaribe Fund, into Deonarine’s personal bank account.