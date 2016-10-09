Fudadin century hands Upper Corentyne sizeable lead

An unbeaten century by opener Assad Fudadin put Upper Corentyne in the driver’s seat against Georgetown at the end of the second day of the seventh and final round Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day league yesterday at Bourda.

Fudadin batted with composure to remain unbeaten on 133 while Shawn Pereira is on eight as Upper Corentyne closed the day on 248-6 to lead by 256 after restricting Georgetown for 216 in their first innings.

Scores: (Upper Corentyne 224 and 248-6, Georgetown 216).

Georgetown resumed the day on 116-2 with Robin Bacchus on 55 and skipper Christopher Barnwell on 10 and quickly lost Barnwell caught at the wicket of pacer Keon Sinclair before off-spinner Eon Hooper trapped Raymond Perez (01) to reduce Georgetown to 142-4. Bacchus mixed aggression with solid defence, pulling Hooper for boundaries before driving Sinclair through covers; however, Upper Corentyne picked up a few quick wickets- Sinclair removed Shaun De Souza (01) and Dexter Solomon (03), while Bacchus was caught at mid-off off Hooper for 87, leaving the score at 163-7. Bacchus batted for 200 minutes and faced 112 balls and hit 12 fours and one six.

Kellon Carmichael and Ronaldo Alimohamed added 34 for the eight-wicket before Mohamed was removed by Sinclair for nine, Carmichael, who struck seven fours, was then removed by Sinclair for 36, while Hooper accounted for Gajanand Suknanan (06) to give his team a four-run lead. Sinclair grabbed 5-64 off 12 overs and Hooper captured 4-61 off 25 overs.

Fudadin and Jason Sinclair added 99 for the opening stand to give their team second innings a solid start. The duo batted aggressively with Fudadin driving Barnwell for four before hitting Carmichael down the ground for boundaries while Sinclair flicked Barnwell to the square leg fence. They continued to frustrate their opponents with Sinclair smashing Suknanan for six before he was caught off Devon Lord for 40. Barnwell then bowled Joshua Ramsammy (00) before trapping Kevlon Anderson (00) to leave the score at 104-3.

But Fudadin continued to bat aggressively as he drove Barnwell through the covers and hit Suknanan four consecutive boundaries before reaching his fifty with a single. Fudadin who was put down by De Souza off Lord when in his fifties picked up boundaries off Barnwell and Lord as he and Rajiv Ivan added 38 for the fourth-wicket. Ivan, who was dropped off Lord before he had scored, hit Barnwell for fours before taken off Lord for 12, while Bramble was neatly stumped by Solomon off Mohamed for seven.

Georgetown fielding was below par and despite being put down in the 80’s off Lord; Fudadin continued to bat aggressively and clobbered Lord down the ground before hitting him through long-on for fours. He then smashed Lord back over his head for six and deposited him over the mid-wicket boundary to bring up his century off 82 balls in 136 minutes. Following a rain interruption which caused seepage on the pitch 48 minutes of play was lost, however, upon resumption Clinton Pestano struck Bacchus for six before driving Mohamed though covers as he and Fudadin frustrated their opponents with a sixth-wicket stand of 52. Pestano who looked uncomfortable against Bacchus’ short-pitched bowling was stumped off Sukanan for 35. Fudadin then drove Suknanan for four and smashed him for six before he was dropped at slip off the said bowler prior to play being halted due to bad light. Fudadin has so far struck 13 fours and fives sixes; Lord has so far taken 2-46 and Barnwell 2-60.