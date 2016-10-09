Doktah Moses coming back from India

Is a long time dem boys know that it don’t pay to pick story. Dem also know that even if dem right and a man pick story wid dem, dem would either have to wear bullet proof vest or be at a distance when dem can run fast. Everybody got a gun.

Just de other day some people shoot and kill a youth at a strip club. De whole of Georgetown know that everybody got a gun. Dem boys seh that everybody who got a problem get a gun and that is how this man shoot he child mother in she mouth.

When he hear de news Carvil write a letter to de press and he give de impression that he got a story wid Soulja Bai and de man threaten to shoot him.

Soulja Bai is a peaceful man but Carvil seh how de man threaten him—He tell de press how de man hint that he might kill him pun some carpet. Is de same thing mek Maduro in Venezuela got all he people telling de world how Granger call Maduro a monkey. Soulja Bai did seh that this thing like a monkey pun he back.

Now dem got another story. Moses is a doktah. He go to India and de people mek him a doktah. Right away he call home and tell he son fuh put up a shingle outside de house because he coming to treat sick people. That he done wid de wuk as Prime Minister.

He got space fuh Rohee, Anil, Jagdeo and de whole PPP. He seh all of dem sick and he bring back medication from India. Is only sick people gun find fault wid de coalition. That is wha Moses seh.

Dem boys seh that he better stick wid dem PPP people because he know wha does happen when people get vex wid you.

Talk half and keep out Doktah Moses way.