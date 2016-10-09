Diwali observance set for October 30

– countrywide motorcades for October 22 through 29

By Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha

As we usher in the festival of Diwali on Sunday October 30, 2016, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, in keeping with its more than 40-year tradition, will be hosting grand motorcades and cultural programmes across the country.

On Saturday October 22, the East Bank Demerara Praant’s motorcade will be held at the Diamond Market Tarmac. On Sunday October 23, motorcades will be held at Canje Ground, East Berbice; Bath Community Centre Ground, West Berbice; Port Mourant Community Centre Ground, Central Corentyne and Tagore High School, Upper Corentyne.

Thereafter, the Essequibo Praant will host their Motorcade on October 27 at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground. On Friday October 28, the West Coast Demerara Praant’s motorcade is fixed for the Oceanview Mandir Compound.

INDIAN PERFORMERS

The final and largest motorcade will be held on the eve of Diwali – Saturday October 29. The beautifully decorated floats depicting various aspects of the festival will leave Shri Krishna Mandir, Campbelville and make their way along the seawall road to the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara where there will be a spectacular stage programme.

In addition to the Dharmic NrityaSangh and top Guyanese singers, the Sabha, in collaboration with ZEETV and Digicel, will present SAREGAMAPA 2016 winner Kushal Paul and finalist JyoticaTangri. Both of these outstanding singers will make their way from India specially for the cultural programme at LBI and will be performing a wide selection of popular songs.

DIWALI

Following the motorcades, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday October 30. Diwali occurs on the 15th day of the dark fortnight in the auspicious Hindu month of Kartikon Amawasya or new moon day. The Hindu Day is a lunar day. It runs from sunrise on one day to sunrise of the next day. The day gets its name from the tithi prevailing at the time of sunrise. Amawasya is registered at the sunrise on October 30 and, as such, that day is deemed to be Amawasya. This is the darkest night of the year.

The festival is celebrated over a period of five consecutive days. It begins on the 13th day in the dark half of Kartik and ends on the 2nd day in the bright half of Kartik with each day being a specific observance as follows:

The first day of Diwali: Dhanteras Oct. 28

The first day of Diwali is called Dhanvantari Triodasi or Dhanteras. It is the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksh, the dark fortnight of the month of Kartik. On this day at sunset, Hindus offer a lighted Diya to Yama Raj, the Lord of Death and pray for protection. This offering should be made near a Tulsi plant or any other sacred tree that one might have in their yard.

The second day of Diwali: Narak Chaturdasi on Oct. 29

The second day of Diwali is called Narak Chaturdasi. On this day Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Narakasur and made the world free from fear. A few diyas are lit in the evening. This is also referred to as Choti Diwali.

The third day of Diwali: Lakshmi Puja on Diwali Oct. 30

This is Amawasya – the day when Maha Lakshmi is worshipped. Hindus clean and decorate their surroundings and join with their families to worship the divine Goddess Lakshmi to achieve the blessings of wealth and prosperity, the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

The fourth day of Diwali: Govardhan Puja on Oct. 31

This day commemorates the incident in the Bhagavat Puran when Lord Krishna lifted the Goverdhan mountain on his little finger to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. This reminds of how God will protect all devotees who take singular refuge in him. Krishna Bhagwan caused the people of Vraja to perform Govardhan Pooja. From then on, every year Hindus worship Govardhan to honour that first Pooja done by the people of Vraja. Goverdhan Puja occurs on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik.

The fifth day of Diwali: Bhai Dujon Nov. 1

The fifth day of the Diwali is called Bhai Duj. This occurs the day after Goverdhan Pooja and two days after Diwali day. This festival marks the love between sisters and brothers and is celebrated to strengthen the bond of care and affection between the two.

This combination of five consecutive days of observance of Diwali has been bequeathed to us by our fore-parents and has remained our tradition since then. The Sabha urges all to celebrate each of the five days of festival with true understanding as this will uplift and enrich your lives.