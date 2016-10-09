Classy Hetmyer and Surujnarine doubles slaughter West Berbice

It was a run riot at the Port Mourant Cricket ground as the Seon Hetmyer and Khandasammy Surujnarine show continued in their Jaguars Franchise cricket match between Lower Corentyne and West Berbice. The two batsmen, who are more in the classical mood, picked up from where they left off, slaughtering the hapless West Berbice bowling to all parts of the ground as they both registered magnificent double centuries.

The established pair of Hetmyer with a magnificent 215 and Surujnarine 212, blasted the West Berbice attack all over the ground in their immense 296 partnership for the fourth wicket as Lower Corentyne declared on a record 648-9.

Resuming on 285-3 both men upped their game with a number of spectacular shots as the visitors had no answer to the onslaught. The batting was gorgeous with a number of exquisite drives which left the fielders in admiration.

At times it was a contest of elegance as the two batsmen tried to outdo each other on their merry way to their record score. They came together with the score on 177-3. Both batsmen who are arguable among the more classical in the country have been in good form throughout the tournament as they drove, cut, pulled and hooked around the large ground in a masterful display of batsmanship.

Surujnarine, whose 212 was made up of 18×4, was the first to go caught in the slips with the score on 473. If the West Berbice lads were feeling relived, that was soon short lived at Royston Crandon 51(4×4) joined Hetmyer in a merciless 101 onslaught for the fifth wicket which ended at 574 with the demise of Crandon. Hetmyer a former national U19 batsman who along with his younger brother, West Indies U19 captain Shimron are among the few brothers who have scored centuries for Guyana at the U19 level.

Hetmyer who has regained the kind of form and promise he showed at the U19 level then put together 54 for the 6th wicket with all-rounder Devon Clements 18. Hetmyer 215 contained 22×4 and one effort less six as he went caught at point looking to force the pace. Suraj Ramsarran clubbed 19(2×4, 1×6) towards the end. One day one Jonathan Foo had scored 42 with Gajnanad Singh 26. Bowling for West Berbice Aviskar Sewkarran picked up 4-118, Sherwin Fraser 2-45, while there was one wicket each for Brandon Bess, Andrew Dutchin and Collis Butts.

In reply West Berbice ended on 122 -2. They had an opening stand of 115 between Leon Andrews 77 not out (7×4, 2×6) and Brenthnol Woolford 32(4×4). Clements returned to take both wickets to fall for 19 runs.

The game is continuing, however, Lower Corentyne which is made up New Amsterdam, Canje, and East Bank Berbice has already won the tournament to add to their one day title.

(Samuel Whyte)