All set for Nand Persaud Sprint Mega Classic Horserace meet

Over 60 horses have been entered for inaugural event

All systems are in place and over 60 horses have been entered for the inaugural Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet.

The event is set for today at the Company’s newly constructed track at No.36 Village, Macedonia, Corentyne, Berbice,

Workmen were busy putting in the finishing touches on the venue. To make sure things are well coordinated the organisers had created a special company – Sky Plus Incorporated – to oversee the successful coordination of the event.

Eight Races are listed for the day with over $3M in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs. The feature, which is open to all horses, has an interesting line up assembled which is headline by the speedy Plum Plum of the Shariff Stable and Golden Blue Echo of the Karibee Rice stable. Also included is the speedy Strom Bird of the Inshan Bacchus Stable which will be making a return to the tracks. This kind of event will definitely suit Strom Bird and it will be left to see how the horse handles the bigger animals. Other racehorses lined up to race in that event includes the ever improving Wichie Poo and the newly imported Honey Flow also of The Karibee Rice stable.

They will be racing over 4 furlongs for the top prize of $350,000 and trophy and an exciting event is in the making.

Among some of the other animals lined up to race are American King, Blacka, Lone Warrior, Midnight Blues, Bird man, Appealing harvest, Red Rocket, Puppy tail Seven Dust Flash Again, Public Enemy, Part Time, Mystery man, Iron man, Blondie, Unruly and Ebola among others.

The other events listed for the day includes -The event for G class horses over 660 yards for a winning take of $250,000 and trophy. There is an event for horses classified H and lower also over 660 yards with the winners set to receive $200,000 and trophy. The two-year-old animals will be racing over 440 yards for a $100,000 and trophy.

Animals classified J and lower will also be catered for as they will be running over 660 yards for a winner’s take of $120,000 and trophy.

There are two L class events over 440 yards with similar winnings of $100,000 and trophies up for the taking.

The top jockeys will be presented with trophies compliments of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.

A number of vets are also expected to be on hand to assist in case of emergency.

The event will be run under the rules of the Sky Plus Incorporated. (Samuel Whyte)