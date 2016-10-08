Trio on bail for stealing doors off woman’s house

Three individuals yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge of simple larceny.

On October 3, at Providence, East Bank Demerara, Swine Evans, 27, a gold miner; Ron Nurse, 41, a barber by profession and taxi driver, and Kimise Cameron, 32, a drainage and irrigation worker, stole four pine doors and two blue purple heart wooden doors off Deomattie Seetaram’s house.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that Nurse and his two friends broke and entered the premises of the virtual complaint and the trio took the doors off the hinges of the house to sell them.

The doors have all been recovered at the home where the defendants all reside.

The three accused who reside at Lot 13 Field Barnwell North Mocha, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The Police Prosecutor did not object to bail, and they were each granted $5,000 bail.

They will make their next court appearance on October 25 at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.