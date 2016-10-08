Surujnarine and Hetmyer put lower Corentyne in driver’s seat against lowly placed West Berbice

Latest update October 8th, 2016 12:55 AM

Lower Corentyne was large and in charge and well on their way to cementing their win of the inaugural Jaguar Franchise Cricket competition as they ended day one in a handsome position at 285-3 against the lowly placed West Berbice being played at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground.
The Lower Corentyne charge was led by a brilliant unbeaten century by the prolific and consistent inform Khandasammy Surujnarine and a classy unbeaten half century by former Guyana U19 batsman Seon Hetmyer.
Surujnarine well composed 127 has so far counted thirteen classy fours (13×4) and Hetmyer the elder brother of West Indies U19 winning World Cup Captain Shimron has spanked four sweetly time fours (4×4) so far. The two batsmen who came together with the score on 177-3 has so far put together 108 for the fourth wicket.
Earlier, the Visiting West Berbice had won the toss and asked Lower Corentyne to take first strike. Lower Corentyne began their innings with Surujnarine and out of form wicketkeeper batsman Akeem Hinds. Hinds failed again as he went for four to pacer Brandon Best with the score on 21. The inform Jonathan Foo then joined Surujnarine and blasted a quick fire 42(7×4) as they blasted the ball around the park for a 96 runs partnership to take the score to 117. Gajnanad Singh then entered the fray and scored 26(2×4) as he put together 60 for the third wicket with Surujnarine before he went with the score on 177.
There was no letting up for the West Berbice bowlers as after that it was the Surajnarine and Hetmyer show as the two batsmen showed class and gave them no reprieve.
(Samuel Whyte)

