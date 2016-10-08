Silvies 2ndGolf Tournament set for today at LGC

Silvies General Store, of 31 High & Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, – opposite Parliament Buildings, – (with another branch at 44 High Street) is the sponsor a second Golf Tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club, teeing off at 12:30pm today. Chief Executive Officer Bramanand Persaud, who readily consented to be a sponsor in July 2015 at the request of golfer Kishan Bacchus, reiterated his desire to continue to contribute to golfing in Guyana despite the challenges in the commercial sector.

President Oncar Ramroop, expressed gratitude to Mr Bramanand Persaud for Silvies tangible expression of continued support of golfing in Guyana. Silvies General Store, while it has been in operation for some forty three (43) years, providing Automobile and Motorcycle parts, and now also providing Hardware, Electrical and Industrial Products and serving customers in the gold mining, construction, vulcanizing and manufacturing industries, has always been concerned with giving quality support to the community.

Today’s 18-hole tournament will take the medal play format. Last year’s winners of the Silvies inaugural tournament were Pur Persaud, 20/67 – 1st; Troy Cadogan 24/69 – 2nd; and Patrick Prashad 9/69 – 3rd .The public is invited to observe this tournament free of charge.