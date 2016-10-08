Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016… Guyana battle Suriname today

Suriname made me cry, I have a score to settle – Shabazz



By Franklin Wilson in Suriname compliments of:

NAMILCO, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.,

Fitness Express and Fazias Collection

Old rivalry between two fiercely competitive nations would be renewed today when host Suriname match skills with Guyana at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium as Round 3 of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016, continues.

The first match in this group which also includes defending Caribbean champions Jamaica was called off due to the threat of hurricane Matthew to Jamaica on October 5th last, the CFU will be rescheduling that encounter.

So this will be the first match in the group and both nations would be seeking to start on a positive note. Head Coach of Guyana’s Golden Jaguars Jamaal Shabazz speaking Kaieteur Sport after yesterday afternoon’s lone practice session prior to today’s match, stated that Suriname made him cry and he has a score to settle.

Barnett FC’s Kai McKenzie-Lyle will be making his debut between the uprights for Guyana in a team that will miss regular Captain Christopher Nurse who is nursing a slight strain that he picked up in training and would be rested and be ready for the Jamaica clash next Tuesday in Guyana, Shabazz notified.

McKenzie Lyle is the only new face in the starting X1 that will also feature defenders, Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore, Colin Nelson, Jake Newton and Quincy Adams. Working the engine room will be Brandon Beresford in the middle with Samuel Cox, Trayon Bobb and Dwight Peters, while upfront the marksmen are Vurlon Mills and Marcel Barrington.

Shabazz noted that today’s match is very close to his heart given the fact that Guyana has not been able over the years to get good results in the Dutch country.

”Suriname made me cry in Suriname and I am not going to forget that so easily. I hope that we could settle this score with them in this game.”

Yesterday’s session which made it the fourth for the team together went well according the to the head coach who informed that the pitch is a good one and the atmosphere amongst the players is very good.

”The enthusiasm is there and we look forward to a good game. The pens have been lifted and the ink has dried so what is written for us will come to pass. What is in our hands is the type of effort that we make so we want to make a good effort to try and get three points.”

He noted that the commitment of the players, old and new has been spot on: “You know, guys have pushed themselves, guys have made an effort to integrate, foreign, local within the team. It is one of the things that pleases a coach and increases his own motivation.”

Kick off time is 16:30hrs Suriname time.

Team Guyana: Kai McKenzie-Lyle (GK), Walter Moore, Colin Nelson, Jake Newton, Quincy Adams, Brandon Beresford, Samuel Cox, Trayon Bobb, Dwight Peters, Vurlon Mills, Marcel Barrington.