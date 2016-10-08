Latest update October 8th, 2016 12:55 AM

Man’s battered body found on foreshore – One day after he caught wife in neighbour’s bed

The battered body of 41-year-old Prakash Mahipaul was discovered at Hague, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Seawall on Thursday morning, one day after he caught his wife in their neighbour’s bed.
The woman was taken into police custody but was subsequently released when an uncle, who is a senior police officer, intervened. A post mortem examination performed on the remains yesterday revealed that the father of two died from blunt trauma to the head. Mahipaul’s body was discovered around 11:30 hrs by fishermen, who notified the police.
When contacted yesterday, a relative of the dead man explained that the day before the 41-year-old man’s body was found, he and his wife had got into a heated argument over her infidelity with a man who resides nearby.
“People tell him that she was seeing this person but he never believed. On Wednesday, he went home early and when he asked the son where she was, the son said that she went to the man’s home to collect some items,” the relative explained.
Kaieteur News was told that the father of two decided to go to the neighbour’s home where he reportedly caught his wife and the neighbour in a compromising position.
“The two of them had an argument and she scraped him up and so and then he left home,” the relative said.
Initially, there were reports that the father of two might have committed suicide but his relative said yesterday that he was someone who loved his children and himself. “He would never think about killing himself.”
Investigations are ongoing.

