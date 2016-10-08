HQ, A Division victorious

Headquarters and A Division recorded victories when the Guyana Police Force inter -division dominoes tournament continued recently at Eve Leary.

Playing in the male category, Headquarters marked 76 games to beat B Division with 75 and C Division on 73.

Carl Saul scored 17, Dale Alves 15 and Neville Cadogan 14 for the winners, while Alden Reynolds got 17 and Pitamber Sukra made 15 for the runner up team. Kishandat Roshandat and Ronald Thomas got 16 each for C Division.

In the female segment, A Division chalked up 77 games to win their encounter with Headquarters 74 and D Division 74.

Lorna Adonis and Alana Campbell scored 16 apiece of the victors, while Beverly Smith made 17, Kevita Jackman 15 and Denise Griffith 14 for Headquarters.

Yonette Edwards and Nicola Frank were D Division leading players with 16 and 15 games in that order.