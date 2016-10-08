Latest update October 8th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to offer hurricane relief to Haiti

Oct 08, 2016 News 0

Even with our own financial deficiencies, Guyana is preparing to lend a helping hand to Haiti. The death toll in Haiti as a result of the recent Hurricane Matthew has reportedly soared to over 800. Some 50 people have died in the southern town of Roche-a-Bateau alone.
The peninsula’s main city, Jeremie, saw 80 percent of its buildings levelled. In Sud-province 30,000 homes were destroyed. The hurricane has again been upgraded to a Category Four storm, the second highest hurricane classification,
Several other states are counting their losses following the passage of Hurricane Matthew through the Caribbean.
As he hosted a Post Cabinet Press briefing yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said that Guyana is prepared to assist in whatever way possible. He noted that Haiti has so far been most affected and hinted that a significant amount of the aid Guyana will be offering will be going to that unfortunate country.
Harmon told the media that Guyana is monitoring the situation closely through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).
He said, “Guyana will make its contribution to the efforts to rebuild once the damage is properly assessed.”
Harmon indicated that Cabinet has already given its approval for the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup to attend the annual “Achievements and Priorities Workshop hosted by CDEMA. This meeting will be held in Barbados from October 11, 2016.
The CDEMA meeting will seek to harmonise a comprehensive disaster management strategy for disaster risk reduction which was adopted in Japan, during March 2015.
The meeting will see presentations being made on achievements, good practices and tools related to disaster preparedness, programmes and action plans for the Caribbean.
Recommendations for actions will also be made for future disaster risk reduction implementation methods in the Caribbean, Minister Harmon added.
Over the years, Guyana has assisted several countries in the Caribbean region and further afield that suffered from various natural disasters,.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016… Guyana battle Suriname today

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016… Guyana battle ...

Oct 08, 2016

Suriname made me cry, I have a score to settle – Shabazz   By Franklin Wilson in Suriname compliments of: NAMILCO, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fitness Express and Fazias Collection Old...
Read More
Bacchus 55* leads Georgetown reply after Bramble’s 93

Bacchus 55* leads Georgetown reply after...

Oct 08, 2016

GCB Jaguars 3-day League… Shepherd (51 & 3-34) put W/Dem ahead

GCB Jaguars 3-day League… Shepherd (51...

Oct 08, 2016

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 – Round 3 Team Profiles

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 –...

Oct 08, 2016

All Saints overcome Edinburgh

All Saints overcome Edinburgh

Oct 08, 2016

Resaul takes Boys Under-18 title in Bakewell Junior Open revenge, Kalekyezi cops U-14s

Resaul takes Boys Under-18 title in Bakewell ...

Oct 08, 2016

UCCA/NPG PACKAGING AND PLASTIC INC. T20 CRICKET COMPETITION

UCCA/NPG PACKAGING AND PLASTIC INC. T20 CRICKET...

Oct 08, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Capping the road surface

    It is pleasing to see the road works that are being undertaken in the city. It is a sign that the government is not... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch