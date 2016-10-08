Guyana to offer hurricane relief to Haiti

Even with our own financial deficiencies, Guyana is preparing to lend a helping hand to Haiti. The death toll in Haiti as a result of the recent Hurricane Matthew has reportedly soared to over 800. Some 50 people have died in the southern town of Roche-a-Bateau alone.

The peninsula’s main city, Jeremie, saw 80 percent of its buildings levelled. In Sud-province 30,000 homes were destroyed. The hurricane has again been upgraded to a Category Four storm, the second highest hurricane classification,

Several other states are counting their losses following the passage of Hurricane Matthew through the Caribbean.

As he hosted a Post Cabinet Press briefing yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said that Guyana is prepared to assist in whatever way possible. He noted that Haiti has so far been most affected and hinted that a significant amount of the aid Guyana will be offering will be going to that unfortunate country.

Harmon told the media that Guyana is monitoring the situation closely through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

He said, “Guyana will make its contribution to the efforts to rebuild once the damage is properly assessed.”

Harmon indicated that Cabinet has already given its approval for the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup to attend the annual “Achievements and Priorities Workshop hosted by CDEMA. This meeting will be held in Barbados from October 11, 2016.

The CDEMA meeting will seek to harmonise a comprehensive disaster management strategy for disaster risk reduction which was adopted in Japan, during March 2015.

The meeting will see presentations being made on achievements, good practices and tools related to disaster preparedness, programmes and action plans for the Caribbean.

Recommendations for actions will also be made for future disaster risk reduction implementation methods in the Caribbean, Minister Harmon added.

Over the years, Guyana has assisted several countries in the Caribbean region and further afield that suffered from various natural disasters,.